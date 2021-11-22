The Emporia State women’s basketball team had won 42 straight home non-conference games since 2007 until Saturday when No. 2 Drury crushed the Hornets 96-68 in White Auditorium.
The Panthers held Emporia State (3-1) to just 33.9% (20-of-59) shooting from the floor and 25.9% (7-of-27) from behind the arc. They also forced 27 Hornet turnovers – which they converted into 41 points – and won the rebounding battle 45-34.
Drury (6-1) shot 49.3% (37-of-75) from the floor and 53.3% (8-of-15) on its 3-point attempts. Paige Robinson led the Panthers with 22 points, while Alana Findley had 15, Azia Lynch had 13 and Terrion Moore had 11.
Ehlaina Hartman led Emporia State with 18 points on 8-of-13 shooting. Tre’Zure Jobe was held to just 3-of-15 from the floor for 11 points, Emily Weathers added eight and Karsen Schultz scored eight.
Olpe native Macy Smith scored her first points as a Hornet with a 3-pointer in the second half.
The loss was a historic one. It was Emporia State’s first non-conference home defeat since Dec. 8, 2007, and its largest deficit in a losing effort at home since the 1986-87 season.
However, Jobe’s 11 points moved her into 26th place in the Hornets’ career scoring record book.
Emporia State will host Bethel at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
