It's not easy to work as a law officer or a first responder. Especially when you're working close to traffic.
A new survey by AAA Kansas indicates how dangerous things can be. The agency reported this past week that 92 percent of Kansas first responders and roadside workers “have had at least one near miss incident or felt their life threatened.”
The survey was conducted to promote “move over laws.” They require drivers to either change lanes or slow down if emergency personnel or repair crews are working along a roadside. All 50 states have such laws.
The Kansas survey also found 24 percent of first responders and roadside workers face close calls “routinely”.
More details on the survey were not available.
