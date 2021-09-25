Several area runners competed at the KARR Classic on Sept. 16.
In the boys 5K varsity run, Cooper Hamlin of Northern Heights placed third overall out of 85 competitors. He clocked 19:18 over the 3.1-mile course. Hamlin came in 19th at the Wamego Invitational on Sept. 11. His teammate Jerrod Campbell earned a 10th place finish in 19:29.
Cooper Schroer of Chase County finished sixth at 19:03 and fellow Bulldog Silas Hernandez placed 15th at 20:10 15.
Hartford JV runner Cody Cleveland cracked the top 20 (20th overall) running 20:47.
The girls 5k varsity run comprised 52 competitors as Teagan Hines of Northern Heights secured a ninth-place finish in 25:03. Teammate Taylor Pringle followed in 26:58. Josie Orear of Olpe placed 17th in 26:52.
Chase County ran at Marion last Thursday, while Hartford competed at Camp Chippewa. Both were at Council Grove on Thursday. Northern Heights ran at Wabaunsee this week and compete at Rim Rock Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.