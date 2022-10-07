Kali Keough immediately stepped into the first singles spot for the Emporia High School girls tennis team this season and has not looked back.
The impressive thing is, she’s only a freshman.
“I definitely thought I would make varsity because I have a lot of experience,” Keough said. “For me, it was about seeing how I practiced and how I was under pressure. When the coaches saw that, they put me on the varsity team.”
Keough has been playing tennis since she was six years old. But her mom, Tracy Keough, noticed her talent just before she turned nine. That’s when she first thought her daughter could do something with tennis. But Kali played just about every sport growing up.
“She started with soccer, played a year of basketball, several years of softball, and ran some 5Ks,” Tracy Keough said. “She bounced around for a while and we made her choose because one summer, we did travel softball and travel tennis and that was too crazy. I thought she was going to pick softball but she picked tennis. Sometimes I think she wishes that she would have picked softball, but who knows where she would be now with that. She’s just a really good tennis player.”
Tracy Keough coaches the middle school team, so she coached a lot of Kali’s current teammates when they were in middle school. They all knew she was coming.
“I think these girls all knew she was coming for a while,” Tracy Keough said. “I coach the middle school team and I coached a lot of these girls in middle school, so they knew about her. Kali would come out to watch and support them, so I think it was just kind of a given that she would play right away.”
Emporia High School head coach Saul Trujillo also knew Kali was coming. He communicates with Tracy Keough about what players are coming through the middle school program and is excited to see how Kali grows over the next three years.
“She has the tools to be a really good tennis player,” Trujillo said. “She can hit the ball with spin, she can hit it flat and she’s got a really good serve. I think it’s just more trying to figure out how to adjust to your opponent, but that comes with maturity. She will sometimes play against girls that are two and three years older than her and it’s impressive to watch her compete with them. I’m excited to see what her future will be like.”
Kali does work with private coaches based out of Topeka, but not anybody on a consistent basis like she once did.
“I remember we looked into some coaches and we found a guy in Topeka who was really good for her,” Tracy Keough said. “He was very patient and taught her all the fundamentals, and then he moved. Since then, we’ve bounced around to many other coaches and she doesn’t have someone specific that she works with right now except for Saul. She will also hit with some of the college kids here in town.”
While Kali focuses on singles with the high school team, she does play mixed doubles in the summer with a team in Topeka and is thinking about joining a team in Wichita next summer. With the high school season winding down, Kali has accomplished a lot in year one and fit in seamlessly with her teammates.
“I’ve liked the high school journey so far,” Kali Keough said. “I love my teammates who are so supportive and I’m excited for whatever comes next.”
As for mom, she knows there’s a lot of room for growth both as a player and a person. But she is doing things that not many high school freshmen do, and there’s a lot to be proud of from that.
“I’m really proud of her, but she still has a lot of mental adversities to overcome,” Tracy Keough said. “Kali has a lot of anxiety because she’s a perfectionist. She doesn’t like losing and it’s still hard for her to accept that there will be people who are better than her. But I’m hoping over the next couple of years, she can keep growing and getting better and win a state title.”
