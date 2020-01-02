Christmas was Germanic at Chez Murchins (or I should say, “Murchinshaus”). The Murphy-Houchins household put on the rabbit this year, with Hasenpfeffer mit spaetzle, Knackwurst und Apfel dressing and a Birne, Apfel and Brie Strudel.
OK, should have used a German cheese, but there you go.
Translation: rabbit stew over parslied egg noodles and a dressing made from Stuttgart-style German sausage, chopped apples and rye bread followed by a pastry filled with pears, apple and Brie.
I blame all of this on our binge watching the first three seasons of “The Man in the High Castle” to catch Andy up for season four. It’s a fascinating take by Philip K. Dick on how things might have turned out if the Allies lost World War II, and has many lessons for us all on the pitfalls of uber-nationalism.
But I digress! What I would like to share with you is how darn easy it is to make a braided dessert.
As long as you have a fresh package of puff pastry, you can fill this braid with just about anything you like. Fruit. Fruit and cheese. Cheese. Cheese and meat. Meat and olives. Scrambled eggs and onions. As long as the insides will be thoroughly cooked by the time the outside is, your choices are limitless.
Let’s start simple, though. Something anyone can love and you can make for any occasion. Let’s get cooking!
Pear, Apple and Brie Strudel
2 ripe pears
2 sweet apples
Lemon juice
1/4 cup brown sugar
1 Tablespoon butter
Dash of salt
3-4 ounces Brie
1 sleeve of puff pastry, thawed.
As the pastry is thawing, peel and core the fruit, chopping it into small pieces, about a half-inch cubed or smaller. It’s OK to leave the peel on if you want; just give the exterior a good scrub.
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
Place chopped fruit in a bowl, sprinkle with lemon juice, salt and brown sugar. Stir to coat. Dice the butter and stir it all in. Slice the Brie into strips a quarter-inch thick and set aside.
On a floured surface, unfold the pastry and notice the equally-divided thirds. This is your guide for braiding.
Roll the pastry out until it’s almost twice as large, maintaining the rectangle and smoothing the seams. I flip it over once to make sure there’s plenty of flour to keep the pastry dry, since it warms so quickly.
Arrange the fruit down the center in a gentle mound and top with Brie as desired.
Use a sharp knife to cut diagonal lines from the filling out to the edge: see the photo. Try to make them all the same width, but if you are too perfect people won’t believe it’s homemade!
Start from the bottom. Fold up about an inch of puff pastry over the filling, and trim any excess on the sides.
Wet your fingertips and then wet the outer edges of the flaps of puff pastry. Now alternate sides as you fold over a flap, then the opposite flap and gently press them to seal. Continue to the far side of the pastry, fold over the far edge and trim any excess puff pastry.
Use a wide spatula to transfer the braid to a Silpat mat or parchment paper on a baking sheet. Bake 20 minutes until juices bubble and pastry puffs up and appears browned. My gas oven is a little finicky, so it’s good to start checking at 15 minutes and perhaps go as long as 25.
Remove from oven, cool a few minutes on a rack and then slide your beautiful fruit braid onto a serving platter! Fantastic hot, great at room temperature, store in the refrigerator afterward, IF you have any left.
