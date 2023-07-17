The Emporia Gazette
The man accused of striking and killing 50-year-old Osvaldo Laffita-Ramirez with his vehicle last year is scheduled to appear in Lyon County District Court this week.
The Emporia Gazette
Angel Manuel Alvarado, 30, is accused of striking Laffita-Ramirez at Sixth Avenue and Constitution Street around 7:20 p.m. Dec. 15, 2022. Laffita-Ramirez was found in a vehicle about two blocks away from the initial accident, and Emporia police believed that the driver of the vehicle that struck him loaded Laffita-Ramirez into the car and drove away before taking off on foot near the Emporia Recreation Center at Fourth Avenue and Congress Street.
Laffita-Ramirez was pronounced dead at Newman Regional Health.
Alvarado, who came forward a week after the incident, is charged with five felony counts including leaving the scene of a fatality accident, criminal desecration, intereference with law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alvarado is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Wednesday, with Judge Douglas P. Jones.
He is currently out of jail on a $10,000 bond.
