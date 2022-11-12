Emporia Area Match Day is back Monday for its ninth year — with nine new organizations joining the day of giving.
Emporia First Friday Art Walk is new on the list this year, raising funds for an Art Walk print and frame shop.
Bloom House Youth Services is accepting donations to help the organization fulfill its mission of serving youth in need and their families through a food pantry, hygiene closet, art therapy supplies, landscaping projects and more.
Family Promise of the Flint Hills is accepting donations to help the organization to fulfill its mission “to transform the lives of children and their families at risk of or facing homelessness.”
Olpe Downhome is raising money for the addition of a splash pad at the Olpe Jones Park.
The Baby Closet of Emporia, KS is raising money to provide families with high chairs, cribs, strollers, activity centers, formula, diapers, consumables and more.
The Latimer Lutheran Church Preservation Society is raising funds for improvements to the exterior and interior of the church, including repairs to the windows, entrance ramp, doors, basement and more.
The Lyon County History Center is accepting donations to help the organization with collections management and conservation, educational programs, the newly reopened Loretto Langley kids’ area and exhibits.
Street Cats Club will use funds from the Emporia Area Match Day for vet expenses and new, humane cat traps to help the organization provide care for stray and feral cats.
The Volland Foundation is raising money for capital improvements to House No. 2 in the historical village of Volland, which will “augment the Foundation’s ability to realize its mission, retaining history while simultaneously giving House No. 2 a new life.”
The nine organizations are part of 28 that will participate in this year’s fundraising event. Interested donors can give online at emporiamatchday.com from midnight to 11:59 p.m. or by cash or check at the Emporia Community Foundation office, located at 527 Commercial St, from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Each organization has set a monetary goal for its Match Day fundraising. More information on the organizations and Match Day can be found at emporiamatchday.com.
