For Cheryl Brown Henderson, fighting for equity in education isn’t just her life’s work. It’s also her family’s legacy.
Brown Henderson is one of three daughters of the late Rev. Oliver L. Brown, the name behind the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark case Brown v. the Board of Education of Topeka, Kan. Her father, along with 12 other parents, had signed his name to the lawsuit before Brown Henderson was even born.
“The thing I always want people to know is, this isn’t something that my father did as an individual act,” she told The Gazette. “This was not something that this group of litigants that he was part of, that they did on their own. It was something the NAACP decided to do and then recruited parents.”
Brown V. Board joined with cases from Delaware, South Carolina, Virginia and Washington, D.C. on appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. The goal was overturning the “separate but equal” doctrine endorsed by the Court in 1896’s Plessy v. Ferguson ruling. On May 17, 1954, the U.S. Supreme Court deemed that previous ruling unconstitutional, signaling the end of legalized racial segregation in schools in the United States.
Brown Henderson, who grew up in Topeka, attended Baker University where she received a Bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She later earned a Master’s degree in guidance and counseling from Emporia State University, while teaching at the same elementary school her mother and sisters attended in Topeka. She also holds an honorary doctorate from Washburn University.
For Brown Henderson, the weight of her family’s participation in arguably one of the most important cases in American history wasn’t immediately known to her. It wasn’t until she began classes at Baker that she really started recognizing the significance of the case.
“The head of the history department made a point of letting people on campus know that I was a student there, that I was Oliver Brown’s daughter,” she said. “I really didn’t know enough about Brown to even be willing to explain or talk about it in those classes.”
Brown Henderson graduated from Baker University in May 1972 and began teaching that fall. Her first assignment was Sumner Elementary in Topeka. That school happened to be the neighborhood school for white children in her area when she was a child. It was the same school her father had tried to enroll her sister in as part of the NAACP’s plan prior to Brown V. Board.
“We all lived in an integrated neighborhood,” Brown Henderson explained. “That was never the issue. It was a matter that, if you lived in that neighborhood, there was a school for white children.”
By the 1970s, Sumner Elementary was still a mostly-white school. Brown Henderson asked to be transferred to Monroe Elementary instead, which had been the segregated school prior to the Brown ruling. Her mother, both of her sisters and even one of her sister’s children had attended Monroe, so Brown Henderson would be the next in a long line to be associated with the school.
“Monroe was still I’d say about 90% African American,” she said. “It was a great experience and it was where I wanted to be. I wanted to be a role model and a mentor for students of color, and it was a perfect experience, and basically what I hoped it would be.”
It was during her time in graduate school at ESU that Brown Henderson became “obsessed” with knowing more about Brown v. Board of Education — and sharing what she learned with others across the country.
In 1988 she founded the Brown Foundation for Educational Equity, Excellence and Research as a way to continue the conversation started by the landmark case. The Brown Foundation provides scholarships to minority students, has established libraries for children in low income communities and developed curriculum on Brown v. Board for educators across the country. In 1990, Brown Henderson and the Brown Foundation worked with U.S. Congress to establish the Brown v. Board of Education National Park in Topeka.
The park opened in May 2004.
And Brown Henderson said there’s still more work to be done when it comes to equity and inclusion in education, not just for people of color, but for women and the LGBTQ communities as well.
“I think, first and foremost, anytime there is progress made, it seems to me that there’s push back,” she said. “There’s a lot of fearmongering that keeps people from progressing continuously. You take two steps forward, and then on the national level, the fearmongering begins and the backpedaling begins.”
Brown Henderson said the latest example of this was the murder of George Floyd on May 25, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minn., which launched an outpouring of support around the world with Black Lives Matter marches. The pushback developed into an aversion to Critical Race Theory, which is studied at the postsecondary level, and looks at the social conceptions of race and ethnicity.
She said stoking those fears halts progress.
“It’s frustrating because there’s no answer, because we’re talking about the hearts and minds of people,” she said. “A lot of the biases that are related to race and gender ... it’s learned behavior. The only way progress is going to be sustained is if we continue moving forward and continue having tough conversations.”
For more information about the Brown Foundation, checking out https://brownvboard.org.
