Sharon Ewing watched as crews pulled down the 50-year-old adonized sheeting and the aluminum awning from her building Friday morning, exposing the original brick storefront underneath.
“That had been covered up since 1970,” Ewing said.
The building, located at 703 Commercial St., was constructed in the 1920s by Omer Austin Kirkendall — a prominent businessman from Emporia. He also built the Strand Theatre — now the home of Casa Ramos at 707 Commercial St. — and the Lyon County History Center building located at 711 Commercial St., which once housed the Montgomery Ward store.
Ewing, who bought the building in 1995, said Kirkendall and his family made their home in the upstairs apartment located in the rear of the building. For years, she’s dreamed of renovating the upper floor into apartments again, but lacked the capital to make such a project feasible.
But now, she’s able to take advantage of the new upper-story Rural Housing Incentive District credits and grants.
“We’re going to renovate it back into apartments with the help of the RHID and the grants that are available through the state,” Ewing said. “I just decided I’ve always wanted to do it and I never really had the funding or the backing available. Now we’re just going to go for it.”
The plan is to build two three-bedroom apartments.
“They share a skylight area and we’re going to try to restore several features that we’ll keep as original,” she said. “We found out the building had been closed off the front just because Mr. Kirkendall had passed away, there was no funding.”
Ewing is working with Christy Grant for historic preservation guidance. They have been unable to find photographs that show the original front of the building.
“We could only actually find pictures of the corner of the building, but never the whole thing,” Ewing said. “None of us really know what it’s going to look like. It’s been really exciting to see them here now and watch them.”
And as the siding came down, Ewing’s excitement was palpable.
“I’ve seen these windows [from the inside],” she said. “The living rooms will be facing Commercial Street. It’s just going to be an awesome renovation.”
Ewing took The Gazette through the upper floor apartments later Friday afternoon and it was easy to see the potential. Beautiful built-in China cabinets, telephone nooks and original doors and light fixtures are still intact. She wants to keep as many of those features as possible.
Lore Hagemann Construction will be the crew on the renovation job. Coffelt Sign Company was on hand Friday to help with the siding removal.
“I’m just really excited to bring these to downtown,” Ewing said. “I’ve wanted to do this and when I heard they had the RHID available, I was like, ‘This is my chance.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.