TOPEKA – Gracie Gilpin scored 23 points, Addie Kirmer added 12 and Rebecca Snyder chipped in 10 as the Emporia High girls basketball team shook off a sluggish offensive start to cruise past Topeka West 60-19 Friday night.
The Spartans (14-4) led just 8-7 after 4 1/2 minutes and 15-7 by the end of the first quarter. Gilpin – who typically leads the Emporia scoring effort and hasn’t been held to single digits all season – struggled early on, missing seven of her first nine shots as well as her first two free-throw attempts.
“She’s going 100 miles per hour,” said Spartan head coach Carolyn Dorsey. “She’s a little water bug. Defensively, she’s active. Offensively, she’s active. … I just think sometimes you’re off. … But it’s only a matter of time with that kid.”
While Gilpin had a hard time getting the ball through the hoop in the opening minutes, her teammates stepped in to keep the Spartans ahead. Maddyn Stewart and Alexa Shively each had first-quarter buckets and Snyder scored six of her points in the first 10 minutes.
“I thought Rebecca was really big for us early,” Dorsey said. “ … She was strong, her post presence was strong, she was active, she was a wide target in the lane.”
The Spartans heated up in the second quarter, blitzing Topeka West (2-16) 20-5. It was more of the same in the third as Emporia outscored the Chargers 23-6 and led 58-18.
With the Spartan starters checking out halfway through the third period, Kirmer – who came in off the bench – stepped up to keep the scoring going.
“She plays because she can get to the rim, she plays because she’s got a competitive mindset, she plays because she can score,” Dorsey said. “She likes to play and we need that from her. We projected her 8-10 points a game. If she can do that, between her, Gracie and Rebecca, that’s a pretty good three scoring combo and hopefully allows for some error if one of them is struggling.”
Nine players scored in the game for Emporia.
But despite rolling up 60 points, the Spartans didn’t have their best shooting performance of the season, going just 42% (23 of 55) from the floor and 35% (9 of 26) from long distance.
However, they made up for it by claiming 19 offensive rebounds, forcing 33 turnovers and limiting the Chargers to 35% (7 of 20) shooting.
“Defense travels, offense is going to come and go,” Dorsey said. “In a game like that, where we’re struggling early to score, … we just kept hammering and I think physically, (Topeka West) got tired. I think they’re more athletic, they’re bigger, they’re thicker, they’re probably stronger, but, man, we just are bulldogs. We just nip at your heels the whole time.”
YOUNG PUP
Shively, a 5-foot-4 sophomore, has been starting for Emporia for the past six weeks. While her contribution may not be apparent with a quick glance at the stat book, her presence is plainly felt on the court as her scrappy defense causes chaos for opponents and she has a knack for coming up with timely rebounds despite her smaller frame.
Shively scored four points against Topeka West while grabbing a handful of steals and rebounds
”If you watch our opening possession of every game, that girl is involved in a rebound, she’s involved in a touch, something,” Dorsey said. “I thought she did a good job attacking the basket better today.”
Dorsey said the original decision to start Shively that first time was somewhat “impromptu” but that Shively practices as hard as anyone and isn’t easily intimidated.
“I said, ‘You’re going to start. Are you nervous?’ She goes, ‘No,’” Dorsey said. “It doesn’t matter to her. She’ll play whether she’s starting, she’ll play off the bench. That stuff doesn’t faze her. That’s a kid that gives us some stability and it gives us some toughness. She’s just kind of an x-factor kid.”
TAKING CARE OF BUSINESS
Emporia’s win was its second straight after it beat Junction City 63-19 on Tuesday. The games were ones the Spartans were supposed to win handily, but Dorsey said that especially late in the season, that’s not something that should be taken for granted.
“The best teams handle that and handle it with grace and dignity and poise, and I think that is important,” she said. “ … You make sure you win. You make sure it’s clear that you win. Make sure you deserve that respect. Because we talked about that: they’re not going to quit just because of the name on the jersey, but you need to make sure that you have that mental edge. And that mental edge is a factor sometimes. We want to hold that mental edge.”
UP NEXT
The competition will ramp up next week when the Spartans host Hayden on Tuesday before wrapping up the regular season on the road at Seaman on Friday.
Emporia beat Hayden 48-33 on Feb. 2, but Dorsey said her team can’t rest on its laurels.
“We’ve got to get ready,” she said. “This is short-lived. Monday, we are locked in. Hayden’s going to be tough coming in. They played us pretty close and we pulled away eventually, but Smith and Stuke are tough for us and they have some post players that do well on the perimeter. We want to make sure we’re rolling, playing with confidence. This is a big week for us.”
EMPORIA 60, TOPEKA WEST 19
Emporia (14-4) – 15; 20; 23; 2; – 60
Topeka West (2-16) – 7; 5; 6; 1; – 19
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
Emporia – Gilpin 23, Kirmer 12, Snyder 10, Shively 4, Baker 3, Stewart 2, Garcia 2, Ryl. Peak 2, Rya. Peak 2.
Topeka West – Duncan 6, Ford 4, Clark 3, Mays 2, Bearman 2, Sanchez 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.