The inaugural Flint Hill Gravel Ride will take off on April 10, giving 250 riders a chance to grind gravel and enjoy the beautiful Flint Hills.
The ride, organized by Bobby Thompson, will start and end at Americus City Park. Riders have the option of completing a 30-mile ride or tackling 80 miles. Thompson, a regular gravel grinder himself says the ride is designed with all skill levels in mind.
“Every gravel ride is a challenge ride,” Thompson said. “There are always people who want to out race the person next to them and that is fine. We will have podiums for first through third in the 30 mile and 80 mile. But our main focus isn’t on racing. The challenge is crossing the finish line.”
An 80 mile ride through the Flint Hills is no easy feat. Thompson says finishing the ride is the goal. With that in mind there is a special prize currently being designed which will be awarded to the last person to cross the finish line.
Thompson, a regular participant in gravel grinding events says he has always wanted to organize a ride based out of his hometown of Americus. When the April 10 date opened on the gravel calendar he couldn’t pass it up. He has worked closely with the county to make arrangements for the event and says ride spots are completely sold out.
Originally, 150 riders were accepted and then a second and third round of entries were opened, maxing the ride out at 250 riders. This year, due to COVID-19, the event is scaled down but Thompson already has big plans in mind for next year.
“We are scaled down this year but next year we plan on adding a 5k family run in the morning,” Thompson said. “We also plan to have live music and food trucks. But this year we need to keep things smaller.”
Thompson says since the ride will begin and end at the park in Americus people are welcome to come and support their rider. He does ask that social distancing be practiced and that masks be worn to ensure the safety of participants and spectators. The riders will be departing in waves to prevent them from being bunched together too closely.
The ride not only gives riders a chance to experience the Flint Hills and prepare for other local rides but also provides financial benefits for several local organizations. The ride is generating donations for the Americus Recreation Association, Handle Bars of Hope and Payne’s Promise.
“I wanted to create an event to give back to the community,” Thompson said. “The cost of entry is very low so it is a good ride for beginners, to get them out and riding. I think the ride will benefit both Americus and Emporia. We have 170 riders coming in from out of town. They need hotels and restaurants and grocery stores which will benefit both Americus and Emporia.”
As the ride date approaches Thompson says he is thankful for the support he has received from the community, volunteers and sponsors to make the ride possible.
“It seems like a smaller event but it takes a village,” Thompson said. “I’m thankful to my family and friends and the community for their help.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.