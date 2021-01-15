Emporia Main Street is inviting the community to celebrate downtown's interactive murals with the Main Street Mural Crawl.
The murals, located in four places along the retail corridor along Commercial Street, offer the public a place for a fun photo opportunity while encouraging a walk downtown.
"Emporia Main Street has been wanting to bring more public art work to downtown for a while," said Community Development Coordinator Jessica Buchholz. "We know that public art increases pedestrian traffic, which then results in an increase of potential consumers in our retail corridor."
Murals are the "go-to" suggestion for public art installations, she said, but can be expensive and can cause "a series of installment issues." Main Street researched some other avenues and, working with Coffelt Sign Company, came up with an environmentally friendly solution.
"After researching alternative options, Coffelt Sign Company presented us with a 'temporary' mural option," Buchholz said. "These murals are essentially a very thin metal sticker that is applied to a surface with a life span of 12-18 months. The material for each mural is also 100% recyclable. Coffelt Sign company had designed and installed all four murals in this series. With a more social media savvy populace, it is important to add some 'Instagram worthy' elements in the community to drive more positive word of mouth, so an interactive component was integrated into each unique mural design."
The murals are located in the 512 Commercial St. breezeway, 714 Commercial St. breezeway, 727 Commercial St. and 907 Commercial St. in the green space. Buchholz said the mural placements are decided by Main Street's Design Committee, who discuss suggestions for placements.
"Mural locations need to be accessible and in a safe spot for visitors — away from traffic," she said. "We also need to consider the surface that we will be using. Once we have identified a possible location, Coffelt Sign Company will examine the building surface to determine if it is useable. Once we get a go from Coffelt, we engage the property [or] business to see if they are interested in participating in the program."
In order to drum up some excitement for the murals, Buchholz said the idea for the Main Street Mural Crawl was born. Between now and Feb. 1, community members are invited to take a picture at each of the murals and post them to Facebook or Instagram. Be sure to tag Emporia Main Street and set the posts to public, Buchholz said.
You can also email photos in to mainstreet2@emporia-kansas.gov.
A prize drawing for Main Street gift certificates will be held on Feb. 2.
"This project has been made possible through our Design Committee and a grant from the Kansas Arts Commission," Buchholz added. "Due to overwhelming popularity, and continued support from an individual donor and the Kansas Arts Commission, we hope to continue the series of interactive murals this year by adding a number of new designs."
Check out the event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/406644817334968 for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.