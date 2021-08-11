The 18th annual Battle of the Badges blood drive kicked off Wednesday to begin a three-day blood drive by the American Red Cross in partnership with Emporia’s first responders.
The blood drive was held at the Twelfth Avenue Baptist Church from 12-6 p.m. and will continue 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.
The blood drive is a way to bring the community together to meet with the Emporia Police Department, the Emporia Fire Department, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Department and the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center as they compete for the title of most votes from donors. Winners take home a trophy. The reigning champions are law enforcement.
“It is always a very popular blood drive for us and always brings out a lot of donors,” said Susan Faler, account manager at Red Cross. “With a lot of donors- which is nice- because then the law enforcement, fire and call center all are able to interact with the community and see people they may never get the chance to meet.”
The competition heats up with campaigns from the different agencies- kisses for cops and the fire department made hot dogs.
“Traumas are up, elective surgeries are up, and there is a higher need for blood right now so this comes at a perfect time,” Faler said.
It is best for donors to make an appointment by going to redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or download the Blood Donor app. Donors can donate regardless of vaccination status, and the blood drive is practicing social distancing and masking. All donors get a free T-shirt.
This year, the blood drive welcomes the LCECC (911).
“For dispatchers, we are now considered emergency responders through the state of Kansas,” said Christina Johnson, public information coordinator for LCECC. “Really this is more of a team building exercise to really show the public that we all work together to keep Lyon County safe. We are hoping people get to know our dispatchers while they’re out here all three days- and come out and ask questions- and we love to talk about what we do. We’re very proud of what we do.”
“It’s a good way to see the community and get to talk to people we don’t normally get to talk to,” said Fire Marshal Reason Bradford.
Susan Boyce came to donate and voted for the fire department.
“I like to donate to the Battle of the Badges because my son used to be a volunteer firefighter,” she said. "The first time I gave blood was at the Battle of the Badges."
Volunteer Sherry Smiley said the organization could use more volunteers. To volunteer, call 620-794-7767.
