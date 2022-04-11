In 2001, Emporia’s downtown district was on the cusp of revitalization. After years of seeing businesses and customers head to the west side of town, Emporia Main Street, the Chamber of Commerce, city officials and other entities were working to bring people back downtown.
New sidewalks and street lights invited shoppers, incentives were available for new businesses and people were starting to see the potential for the district. Someone needed to take a leap of faith.
Enter Bob Doudican, Jr.
“I’ve loved barbeque all my life,” he says. “Before I got into the restaurant business, I traveled all over the United States. I’d find myself eating barbecue everywhere I went because I loved it.”
He started competing in local barbeque competitions and the national American Royal BBQ, perfecting his technique and the ingredients of his meat rub and secret sauce. After years of corporate work, Doudican took the plunge in 2001 and opened Bobby D’s Merchant St. BBQ on the first floor of Broadview Tower at the corner of 6th Avenue and Merchant St.
“Bobby D’s became a trendsetter in downtown restaurants at a time when the community really needed entrepreneurs to take a chance on the potential of downtown,” says Casey Woods, executive director of Emporia Main Street. “Since that time, they have become a destination for families and barbeque lovers everywhere.”
Cara Codney, director of Intensive English at Emporia State University, says she frequently chooses Bobby D’s to cater events for international students.
“The food is amazing and it gives students an authentic taste of Emporia,” she says. “It’s always a hit with our students.”
“Their cheesy potatoes are essentially an Emporia food group,” Woods adds.
In the 20 years since Bobby D’s opened its doors, downtown has flourished alongside the restaurant. More restaurants and stores have opened, bike races and disc golf draw tourists, community events abound and meal times are bustling.
“Downtown development really helped the restaurant,” Doudican says. “The activities hosted downtown make it fun for people to come down, and having options within close walking distance makes it easy to visit different places. People can get a drink at Radius across the street, then come here for dessert or come here for dinner then go over there for live music and a drink.”
Beyond providing the Best BBQ, Doudican has been instrumental in developing the dining options available in Emporia.
“Since opening, Mr. Doudican has counseled other downtown restaurateurs on best practices and has supported the growth of the diverse restaurant offerings in the community core,” Woods says. “Without BobbyD’s, we may not have the eclectic food offerings we now see downtown, and our restaurants wouldn’t be as cooperative with one another without Mr. Doudican’s leadership.”
Doudican prefers to keep these contributions low-key, however.
“We all work together downtown,” he demurs.
After 20 years of running a successful business, Doudican says the secret to his success is simple.
“Work hard and listen to the people,” he says. “You can tell what they want to eat, what time they like to dine, how they want to be treated when they get to the dining experience. It’s not rocket science. People let you know what they need to be pleased and come back to your business.”
