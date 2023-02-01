The biggest news of the evening was an area girls team toppling one of the best teams in 2A, but the rest of the local schedule didn’t play out so well.
Girls Basketball
MADISON — The Madison High School girls, fresh off a third-place finish at last week’s Lyon County League Tournament, took down Mission Valley High School, 50-42. Mission Valley won the Flint Hills League Tournament championship two weeks ago and is ranked No. 6 in 2A. The Lady Bulldogs moved to 12-3. Jaelynn Weakley led Madison with 16 points, and Paige Martin scored 16 points for Mission Valley.
LEBO — Lebo High School, ranked No. 2 in 1A Division II, defeated Marmaton Valley High School 62-33, extending its winning streak to 14-0. Brooklyn Jones recorded 22 points and five rebounds, and Audrey Peek contributed 19 points with five steals.
BURLINGAME — Northern Heights High School fell to Burlingame High School 60-35. The Lady Wildcats are 6-10. Addison Landgren scored 12 points for Northern Heights, and Lady Bearcats’ Kaylin Noonan and Gracie Simmons logged 27 and 20 points, respectively.
Boys Basketball
MADISON — The Madison Bulldogs didn’t fare as well as their female counterparts, losing to Mission Valley 42-40 and falling to 8-7. Gavin Isch registered 11 points and 10 boards, and Bryson Turner topped the scoring with 19 points.
LEBO — The No. 6 Lebo Wolves defeated Marmaton Valley 80-41 on Tuesday night. Additional game information was not immediately available.
BURLINGAME — Northern Heights took the loss against Burlingame 42-29 last night, falling to 2-14. Wildcat offensive standout Kolden Ryberg led all scorers with 16 points, and Brandon Punches served up 13 points for Burlingame.
