Students of Leap of Faith Tae Martial Arts School participated in the second annual kick-a-thon on Saturday to raise money for Shiloh Home of Hope. Participants sought donations or pledges-per-kick.
Annika Douglas, co-owner of Leap of Faith, came up with the idea for the kick-a-thon last year.
“I wanted something fun and unique that the kids could do,” she said. “It turned into a bigger deal than I expected and now we’re planning for it to be an annual event.”
Shiloh is a non-denominational residential Christ-centered facility serving women who are experiencing crises in their lives. Located at 615 Congress Street, the organization’s services are offered free of charge and are funded entirely by private donations.
The event was held at E:24/7 — the gym where Leap of Faith is located — with 10 students of varying ranks participating.
“We have kids kicking and adults serving as counters,” Annika Douglas said. “Good kicks are important and it’s hard to do that and concentrate on counting, so we have people counting for them.”
Students set individual goals and asked family and friends to sponsor them. One student’s aunt planned to pledge $1 per kick, but organizers quickly suggested something more manageable.
“When we heard that she was going to pledge $1 per kick, we said, ‘Oh, I don’t think you know how many kicks these kids can do! How about 10 cents or even one cent?’” said Loi Douglas, co-owner and mother of Annika.
Seven-year-old Kannen Kirk logged 1,005 kicks before his mom had him take a break.
“I wanted to do this ‘cuz it’s fun and it raises money,” Kirk said. He has been studying tae kwon do for about a year and holds the rank of blue belt.
Jeremiah Lawhorn, age 4, was a second-time participant, kicking the padded target held by his dad, Joseph. The fundraiser was a family affair — brothers Jerome and Jehu also got in kicks and mom YoungEon served as a counter. Even little sister Serene, age 2, practiced her kicking.
“We start them young here,” said Loi Douglas.
Donations are accepted through Feb. 3 and the final amount raised will be announced shortly thereafter on the Leap of Faith Martial Arts School Facebook page – fb.com/LeapofFaithMartialArts.
