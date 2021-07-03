The federal government’s expanded child tax credit that promises to pay between $250 - $300 per child to most U.S. families begins this month.
The monthly payout option and increased payments are part of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief fund. For children between the ages 6 and 17, the yearly amount increased from $2,000 per child in 2020 to $3,000. For children under 6, families can receive up to $3,600 per child. The new guidelines are geared toward low-income families and are in effect through 2021. Payments begin July 15.
But while the expansion is designed to ease the burden on working families, some local tax professionals say many clients are wondering how to opt out of the new monthly payment option.
“I’ve gotten a lot of phone calls, most of them are asking how they can opt out of getting that check every month,” said CPA Jon Pool of Pool & Associate.
The IRS recently launched a website, the child tax credit update portal, https://www.irs.gov/credits-deductions/child-tax-credit-update-portal, that enables people to opt out from receiving the monthly advance payments.
Pool said that process has been difficult for families.
“It requires people to have an ID set up. The process of doing the ID is several steps long; you have to have a driver’s license and do a selfie, but I don’t know of anyone who has gotten through the process,” Pool said.
The IRS has determined what families are eligible, and those who filed returns in 2019 and 2020 or signed up for stimulus check, do not need to take any action.
Nearly all families with kids will qualify, with some exceptions. Couples making less than $150,000 and single parents making less that $112,500 will qualify for the additional child tax credit amount. Higher incomes may receive a small credit or none at all. Payments are broken down monthly, with families receiving the remaining amount when filing taxes next year.
The guidelines have certain implications that families will need to consider, and weigh the pros and cons of each.
“The child tax credit is larger, so the fact that they’ll give you half of it up front over six months still means they’ll be some left on people’s tax returns,” Pool said.
The tax credit might help offset expenses, with families not having to dip into their savings or borrow money. However, the extra amount monthly doesn’t always benefit people.
Pool said many people rely on the tax credit to help pay for taxes.
“If you normally get a $1,000 tax refund, but they are going to send you $1,000 during the year, you won’t get your tax refund later on and so over six months if you’re getting a check for $250 per month, a lot of people aren’t going to save the $250 per month,” he said.
There are also other issues involving married couples and divorced couples who alternate care of their children.
“Another thing we’ve discovered is that if you’re married and filing jointly, you both have to opt out of it,” he said “If one person opts out, they’ll send half the payment not the whole payment.”
When filing at the end of the year, getting advance payments could reduce tax returns or require people to pay money back.
This especially applies to divorced people or people who’ve made more money this year, Pool said.
One example, Pool said, is a couple who filed a joint return in 2020 and got divorced. For the parent who is not going to claim the kids for 2021, and receives the child tax credit, that parent may have to pay it back when filing their return.
“If they are direct depositing this based on whatever bank account was on the 2020 return, that could go to the person who is not entitled to the tax credit this year,” he said. “Or if someone’s income is higher or they make too much money to get the child tax credit, and they get the money in advance, that is going to have to be paid back.”
