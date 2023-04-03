Some people fill their professional networks with contacts. Others, like Susan Rathke, turn those contacts into friends.

Rathke died early Friday morning, March 31, 2023, after a five-month struggle against cancer. As recently as mid-month, as sick as she was, Rathke still had wanted to visit with friends. The family asked only that friends first get in touch with her husband, Ed Rathke, to schedule a visit.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.