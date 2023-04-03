Some people fill their professional networks with contacts. Others, like Susan Rathke, turn those contacts into friends.
Rathke died early Friday morning, March 31, 2023, after a five-month struggle against cancer. As recently as mid-month, as sick as she was, Rathke still had wanted to visit with friends. The family asked only that friends first get in touch with her husband, Ed Rathke, to schedule a visit.
“She thrived on people,” said Chamber President and Chief Executive Officer Jeanine McKenna, who worked with Rathke about 21 years. “She became friends with everybody. It wasn’t about contacts, it was about friendship.”
Rathke had retired in January 2021 as director of the Emporia Convention and Visitors Bureau in the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce office. She had been hired as administrative assistant in 1993, was promoted to sales and services coordinator in 1996, was named interim CVAB director in 2013, and — after a national search — was offered the director’s position full-time.
McKenna praised Rathke for her professional dedication to the job, filling the Visitors’ Guide with ads, finding volunteers for events and tournaments, and giving personal attention to individuals and groups, making sure their questions and needs were fulfilled.
“And she was so good at that,” McKenna said.
Most of all, though, McKenna remembers Rathke’s “infectious laugh and her always being happy. … “She brought laugher into our office during serious times. … Did she have her moments? Yes, but for the most part, she could turn something that was maybe not as happy so that in the end we might be laughing.”
The CVB director’s job put her in contact with not only area residents, but a diverse assortment of event- and convention-planners and visitors from around the world. She welcomed them all.
A helping hand
“I was new to Emporia,” said former Emporian José Feliciano, reminiscing about his 2007 arrival here as the new general manager of the Flinthills Mall. “If it wasn’t for the Chamber and the Visitors Bureau making me feel welcome and making me feel like I’m part of the family, I don’t think I would have been very successful in Emporia.
“It added a breath of making me — an outsider — feel like I belonged,” he said. “She was such a nice person. I remember her smile was contagious; she was always smiling.”
He had been caught up in Rathke’s enthusiasm for Emporia, and respected her knowledge of resources, business, history, and more.
Feliciano, who later became chairman of the Chamber board of directors and its representative on the CVB board, had worked closely and frequently with Rathke on special events, such as the Twinkie Festival and the annual Veterans Tribute.
“We worked hard together, we celebrated together, we had good times together,” he said. “She celebrated Emporia in so many ways.”
When he learned of Rathke’s death on Friday, Feliciano videotaped himself singing “The Invitation,” and posted it on Facebook in tribute to his friend.
“When I think of Susan, she invited all to come to Emporia,” he said. “She was that face that sat on the porch, waiting for everyone. She was that amplifier for Emporia for so long.”
After he moved to Derby two years ago and became Commercial District Property Manager with Weigand-Omega Management, Feliciano continued to keep in touch with Rathke and the Chamber staff.
“They’re really going to miss her expertise,” he said. “I really respected her as a colleague, a friend. She’s just an all-around great person.”
The hand of friendship
Rathke’s friendships weren’t just fleeting things; they endured through decades, too. One long-lived friendship picked up more friends as time passed.
Anita (neé Bohme) Baumer had met Susan Merritt almost 50 years ago, when both had come to Emporia to attend then-Kansas State Teachers College (now Emporia State University). They’d been randomly placed together as roommates.
“She came from Kansas City and I came from western Kansas (Atwood), but we clicked,” Baumer said.
Both decided to stay in Emporia after graduation. Susan Merritt had married U.S. Navy veteran and Emporian Ed Rathke. Bohme would soon meet and marry Bob Baumer, also a Navy veteran who, coincidentally, had met Ed Rathke when both were at the Naval base in San Diego.
As time passed, two more couples — Steve and Joyce Hopkins and Kim and Julie Kirk — became part of a group that became as close as a family itself. All four men were Navy veterans; three of the four women knew each other from college.
They shared numerous common interests, from playing sports to dancing to visiting antique stores to child-rearing. Because parents and siblings were scattered round the country, the four couples and their children sometimes even celebrated Christmas Eve together.
Susan Rathke and Anita Baumer played together on a softball team for a couple of years, and the men were even more into the sport.
“Our kids grew up playing in the dirt at ball fields while their dads played softball,” Baumer said.
The couples shared a sense of humor that caused them to name themselves “LEO,” — Let’s Eat Out — group.
“(It was) four couples that would get together and just go around the countryside and find those little holes in the wall” places to eat good food, Baumer explained.
They helped each other when needs arose and their children formed close friendships, too. Two of the children took it a step further, when the Hopkins’ son Brett married the Rathkes’ daughter Linsey.
The group’s anchors
“This group of four couples go way back and Susie and Ed were kind of common factors, Ed because of the local guy and the Navy and us girls partly because of college,” Baumer said.
Susan Rathke’s passing has left an empty space in the group, but one that is filled with happy memories.
“Susie was just a ray of sunshine, even clear up ‘til the end,” Bauer said, describing Rathke as a positive person with tremendous strength and a determination to invest her whole self into whatever she was doing. “She was definitely loyal. She was fun. She was there if you needed her. She was someone you could count on. She’s going to be missed.”
A remembrance and celebration of life is scheduled at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 16, in American Legion Post 5; the family’s private burial service will be held later. Memorial contributions to the Post’s “Bingo Fund,” “Hand-in-Hand Hospice,” or Messiah Lutheran Church may be sent to Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia KS 66801.
