A problem that started with an underground water leak in Emporia now is delayed by water from the other direction.
“We can't pour concrete when it rains,” Public Works Director Dean Grant said Thursday.
And as a result, part of Garfield Street could remain closed for several more days. The shutdown started Sunday when a water main ruptured in the 600 block.
The city needs to pour concrete on the street before asphalt can be placed over it. City employees indicated the concrete would need 48 hours to set.
But more than 1.25 inches of rain has dropped on Emporia Municipal Airport since early Wednesday, and light rain continued Thursday morning. Because of that, Grant no longer is guessing when the repairs will be finished.
“When the weather is nice,” Grant said concerning when work will resume. “I know it's inconvenient for the people living there.”
