Emporia State Athletics has announced a Mini-Flex Pack for the rest of the Hornet and Lady Hornet basketball season.
With the ESU Basketball Mini-Flex Pack, fans can choose up to six (6) games to attend without the hassle of buying single-day tickets each time. Fans can also use their six passes for the six weekend games remaining, including matchups with in-state rivals Fort Hays State and Washburn.
The Mini-Flex Pack starts at just $45 for seniors (65+)/youth (4-17) and $54 for adults. With this price, fans can watch up to 12 games for less than $5 a game.
The Hornets and Lady Hornets are a combined 15-2 entering this weekend's play - the best combined record in the MIAA. There are 12 home dates remaining with 11 of them being doubleheaders.
The next action for Emporia State is on Saturday, Dec. 17 when ESU plays host to Northwest Missouri. It will be the first home game for the Lady Hornets, who have gone 7-1 in eight road games to start the season. The men's game will be the first Top 25 showdown in White Auditorium since 2007 when the No. 22 Hornets take the court against the defending national champions and top-ranked Bearcats.
More information can be found under the tickets tab at esuhornets.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.