ESU fans
Courtesy ESU Photography

Emporia State Athletics has announced a Mini-Flex Pack for the rest of the Hornet and Lady Hornet basketball season.

With the ESU Basketball Mini-Flex Pack, fans can choose up to six (6) games to attend without the hassle of buying single-day tickets each time. Fans can also use their six passes for the six weekend games remaining, including matchups with in-state rivals Fort Hays State and Washburn.

