Emporia High School will be looking for a new softball coach after Annie Rockley stepped down.
Rockley will be moving to the Kansas City area where she will continue her special education career as a Resource Teacher at Spring Hill High School.
Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: May 31, 2023 @ 9:00 pm
Rockley, who was an assistant with the Lady Spartans for two seasons before being named the head coach in December, is forever grateful for her time in Emporia and the relationships she has built.
“My time in Emporia has been very special,” Rockley said. “I finished out my collegiate career on a high note, completed grad school, and began my counseling, teaching, and coaching career. I will always be grateful for the relationships we've built, even as our time is coming to an end here. There is still a lot of support for us as we move forward, and I appreciate that very much.”
Rockley said she is unsure if she will be coaching in the immediate future, but hopes to return to the dugout at some point.
