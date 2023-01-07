The Emporia High School boys basketball team improved to 7-1 on the season and 2-0 in the Centennial League in a 69-59 victory over Topeka High in Topeka on Friday night.

“The game was a lot of spurts,” head coach Lee Baldwin said. “They got an eight-point lead early in the second quarter. We called a timeout and made a couple of adjustments and went on a 20-4 run that got us the lead. We extended it to 13 midway through the third. They came all the way back and then we extended it back. It was a game that was played at a high pace with a lot of shots and each team made their run.”

