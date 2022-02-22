Seven Emporia High girls wrestlers will head to Park City this week to compete in the 6-5A state tournament.
The tournament begins Wednesday and continues through Thursday at Hartman Arena.
“We’re keeping the same approaches we have all season,” said Spartan head coach Shawn Russell of the team’s preparation process. “They’re practicing hard and still working on our mental skills. Just fine-tuning little things that we need to.”
Russell said he was proud of his team’s effort throughout the year and that he has enjoyed how they have progressed from the beginning of the season.
“They keep improving every day and that’s kind of our motto: just improve a little bit every day,” he said. “They’re a great group of girls. They work hard. They support each other. It’s been a fun atmosphere this year.”
He added that what he’s looking for his wrestlers to do at state is very simple.
“I’m looking for them to give it their all,” he said. “Leave everything all on the matter and no matter the outcome, we’ll always be proud of them.”
