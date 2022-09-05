The third annual Halfway to Everywhere Music Festival on Saturday gave Emporia the look and feel of Coachella in Kansas. Thirty-five bands, a flock of food trucks, and an expansive art market provided a worthy festival feel.
Festival organizer Hank Osterhaut exulted over the large crowds enjoying concerts on the five stages downtown. He estimated Saturday afternoon that 1,000 people were on hand.
Now in its third year, Halfway to Everywhere drew throngs of people enjoying music, food and an artists’ market.
Josh Finley, creator of the iconic Halfway to Everywhere logo and artwork, had an Emporia First Friday Art Market Booth. He said he’d been “making art since I graduated high school. I started working at a screen print shop in Emporia in 1996, and I’ve been full time since then.”
Finley started his band art career making art for Kansas Free for Arts/Halfway to Everywhere director Hank Osterhaut’s band. He is now based in Denver, Colo., still creating art for many bands. Finley’s band, Granny Tweed, performed Saturday evening on the KVOE stage.
Art Market vendor Brady Wilson did glass-blowing demonstrations at his booth. Wilson, an Emporia State University graduate, lives in Emporia although his art is mostly handled with an out-of-town distributor.
“Today is just for fun,” he said. “I’m making a little bit of everything, whatever sells.”
“We’re really happy to come back and do for the Punks again,” Jason Meier with White Line Nightmares said.
Meier previously played with the well-known local People’s Punk Band. He and band members John Cotler, Jimmy Kegin and Paul Krowas were glad to be back at Halfway to Everywhere.
At the ESU stage in the Radius Brewing parking lot, people danced along with Foggy Memory Boys under a hot summer sun. The Taos, N.M.-based band grew out of late-night jams at the prestigious Walnut Valley Festival, playing bluegrass roots music with energetic soul.
The crowd swelled considerably as the Koo Koo Kanga Roo stage set up commenced. The Minnesota duo has a huge following among the pre-teen and younger set. The Roos gave an energetic and fun-filled performance, delighting excited fans of all ages.
The Trusler Business Center at 719 Commercial St. served as band check-in location, volunteer hub, and hospitality suite. Music festival volunteers included high schoolers and Kansas Free for Arts board members as well as local musicians and music-lovers. Staff from both Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Emporia were on hand throughout the event as sponsors and volunteers.
Digital content producer G-Pie Visuals set up shop in a Trusler Business Center conference room. Cinematographer Tom Pfeiler and colleagues Fritz-Gerald Esperance and Andy Chanthalhaka spent the day shooting Halfway to Everywhere videos.
“I am committed to developing high quality content for brands, agencies and artists,” Pfeiler said.
Halfway to Everywhere Music Festival supporters enjoyed covered seating near the main Visit Emporia stage, swag bags and a catered Casa Ramos taco bar shared with band members performing at the event, in the air-conditioned comfort of the Trusler Business Center.
Supporters Michael and Kayla Lang celebrated “significant birthdays” with a full day and night of Halfway to Everywhere Music Festival activities.
“This is a great way to support the local music scene and ensure that Halfway to Everywhere continues every year,” said Michael Lang.
“It’s great!” Osterhaut said. “Everybody is great–the bands, the volunteers, the supporters! What a great crowd of music lovers! We’re really happy with it, and making plans for next year.”
“Bones” Owenby served as unofficial roving master of ceremonies for the festival. He exhorted festival fans to join Kansas Free for Arts to support Halfway to Everywhere and keep the free music festivals coming.
Kansas Free for Arts (KFA) is the parent organization of the Halfway to Everywhere Music Festival and numerous other creative endeavors. KFA strives to create a culturally vibrant Kansas whose thriving economy is fueled by a happy, healthy and well-educated population. Support for Halfway to Everywhere comes partially from KFA supporter purchases and sustaining memberships ($10 per month).
For more information about Kansas Free for Arts and Halfway to Everywhere Music Festival, visit ksfreeforarts.org, reach them at 620-757-1795, or email ksfreeforarts@gmail.com.
