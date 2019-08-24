Hoorah to Mr. Heskett and Mr. Theel for their letters to “The People Speak.”
They told the truth, no smoke screens. Your taxes will go up! You will pay more at your favorite stores in Emporia.
Did you see a raise for our teachers, who teach our children? NO! They will continue to spend their own money in their classrooms for their students.
Enough is enough!
VOTE NO on the school bond!
Gloria Stueve,
Emporia
