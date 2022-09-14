Fresh off their first 20 win season in 15 years, Emporia State basketball has announced their 2022-23 schedule and it will feature 14 home dates. The Hornets have seven games against teams that made the NCAA Tournament last year.
The Hornets will start their 120th season of competition on Nov. 11-12 at the MIAA-GAC Challenge in Weatherford, Okla. Emporia State will open up against Arkansas Tech on Friday night before playing the host team Southwestern Oklahoma on Saturday night. The host Bulldogs earned the GAC's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament last year by winning the conference tournament.
Emporia State makes their home debut on Nov. 16 against Rockhurst. The Hornets went 11-3 in White Auditorium last season.
A trip to Liberty, Mo. will be up next as Emporia State plays at William Jewell. It will be the Hornets first game in the Mabee Center and the first time Emporia State has played in Liberty in over a century.
A former conference opponent returns to Emporia on Nov. 22 when Truman makes their first appearance in White Auditorium since Dec. 17, 2011. The Hornets and Bulldogs were MIAA rivals from 1991-2013 when Truman left the league to join the GLVC. Truman was 20-10 last year and advanced to the NCAA Tournament.
The final non-conference game will be Emporia State's only NAIA opponent when Saint Mary travels down from Leavenworth, Kan. on Nov. 29.
MIAA play will get underway on Dec. 3 as Emporia State goes to Topeka to take on Washburn in the Turnpike Tussle. It will be the first time the Hornets and Ichabods have met in a conference opener since the 1988-89 season when they were both members of the Central States Intercollegiate Conference (CSIC).
Emporia State will wrap up their season opening road trip in Oklahoma. The Hornets will play at Rogers State on Dec. 8 and at Northeastern State on Dec. 11.
The MIAA home opener will be on the evening of Dec. 17 against defending national champion Northwest Missouri following Emporia State Commencement in White Auditorium. The Hornets swept the Bearcats last season, winning 75-56 in Emporia and 76-75 in Maryville, Mo.
The Hornets will play host to Missouri Western in a rare Monday afternoon contest on Dec. 19. The 3:30 p.m. tip will allow both teams to begin their NCAA Division II Life in the Balance break that starts on Dec. 20.
Emporia State will hit the road after break when MIAA resumes on New Year's Eve as the Hornets travel to Wichita to take on Newman before going to Edmond, Okla. on Jan. 2 for a contest with last year's MIAA regular season co-champion Central Oklahoma.
Six of the next eight games will be at home starting with Lincoln on Jan. 5 and Central Missouri on Jan. 7. A trip to Pittsburg State on Jan. 12 and Missouri Southern on Jan. 14 break up the home stand.
Due to the Flint Hills and Lyon County League tournaments the Hornets will play a Wednesday-Sunday schedule over the final two weeks of January. Emporia State will play host to Neb.-Kearney on Jan. 18 before taking on Fort Hays State in the ESU Athletics Hall of Honor game on Jan. 22.
The second round of MIAA play begins on Jan. 25 when Northeastern State comes to White Auditorium. Rogers State will be the final opponent in January as they make their trip to Emporia on Jan. 29.
February starts with a trip to Northwest Missouri on Feb. 2 and Missouri Western on Feb. 4. The Hornets will then have a full week off until they play host to Newman on Feb. 11 in White Auditorium.
The last road trip of the regular season has Emporia State traveling to Warrensburg, Mo to take on Central Missouri on Feb. 16 followed by a trip to Jefferson City on Feb. 18 to play Lincoln.
The regular season will wrap up in White Auditorium with the Hornets playing Pittsburg State on Feb. 23 before a Senior Day Turnpike Tussle with Washburn on Feb. 25.
The MIAA Tournament returns to Kansas City's Municipal Auditorium and will feature ten teams playing from March 1-5.
The NCAA Division II Regional Tournaments are scheduled for March 11-12 with the regional title games set for March 14 on campus sites. The Elite Eight will be played at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind. The National Quarterfinals are set for March 21 with the Semifinals on March 23 and the National Championship game on March 25.
The Hornets went 20-9 last season with a 15-7 record in MIAA play. Tray Buchanan led the nation in scoring at 25.6 points per game last season. It was the first 20 win season by Emporia State since 2007 and a school record for wins in MIAA action. The Hornets are returning five of their top nine scorers and six of their top nine rebounders this season.
