ESU men's basketball
Fresh off their first 20 win season in 15 years, Emporia State basketball has announced their 2022-23 schedule and it will feature 14 home dates. The Hornets have seven games against teams that made the NCAA Tournament last year.

The Hornets will start their 120th season of competition on Nov. 11-12 at the MIAA-GAC Challenge in Weatherford, Okla. Emporia State will open up against Arkansas Tech on Friday night before playing the host team Southwestern Oklahoma on Saturday night. The host Bulldogs earned the GAC's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament last year by winning the conference tournament.

