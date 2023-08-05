DSC_0082.JPG

Students stop at various venues to learn more about the campus and community at the 2021 Welcome Back Block Party.

 Jan Buckman/Special to the Gazette

The Welcome Back Block Party will return to downtown Emporia Monday, Aug. 21.

The party, set for 5:30-7 p.m. in the 800-900 blocks of Commercial St. will offer music, prizes and information on student organizations and local businesses and groups to returning Emporia State University and Flint Hills Technical College students.

