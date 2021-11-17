“'Why Tiktok?'" you may ask.
The director of the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center answered that question and others Monday, following up on a Facebook invitation to check the center's new social media outreach.
Roxanne VanGundy explained in a new Facebook post that the Lyon County 911 TikTok feed provides education about the service “to attract new applicants,” especially to “new demographics.”
“Make no mistake, dispatchers are not creating TikToks while they are supposed to be answering your call,” the post said.
In a separate email to The Gazette, VanGundy went into more detail about what she and other emergency call center directors face these days.
“According to the National Emergency Number Association (NENA), studies have shown 911 dispatch centers are seeing an upwards of 20% rate of staffing turnover,” she wrote. “The International Academies of Emergency Dispatch (IAED) estimates that number to actually be closer to 30 to 50%. 911 Communications Centers across the nation and Kansas have struggled to keep and retain staff.”
VanGundy said she's “very lucky” that her office has several dispatchers, including herself. Currently two dispatchers are on duty per shift. But the number of applicants is eroding.
“We used to receive 25 to 30 applicants, but now are lucky to get one,” VanGundy wrote.
Yet the center has four “new hires”, including one who recently completed a one-year training period.
“We have another trainee that will hopefully be released by the first of the year, which will allow us to staff three on our day shift hours, which is very needed,” VanGundy said.
But two years ago, a chronic “short staffing” problem led VanGundy to put employees on 12-hour shifts with no meal breaks to reduce the amount of overtime.
“Many dispatchers, even in Kansas, work as a one seat center,” she noted. They face all of the trauma and difficulties alone.”
The COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years has added to the Lyon County call volume. It totaled 97,748 last year, counting both emergency and non-emergency calls. That's 267 calls per day, or roughly one every five minutes.
“With more stress, a larger amount of calls to manage and a shift work schedule that you mostly work overtime on, this job easily leads people out the door,” VanGundy wrote. “We are still working with 2015 staffing levels for 2020 call volumes.”
This all leads back to TikTok, which was not an original idea for VanGundy.
She noted Emporia Police officer JT Klaurens has a personal feed. In less than two years, “OfficerJK” has gained two million followers and now is monetizing that following. Klaurens even guest starred in one recent humorous “LyonCounty911” clip involving donuts.
“He has it for the same reason we do. To humanize public safety,” VanGundy wrote. “I think showing the 'lighter' side of dispatching might connect with a young person who isn’t sure about the police and isn’t sure we are here to help.”
The communications center's TikTok feed premiered in late August. It's gained nearly 100 new followers since The Gazette mentioned it Sunday, and was approaching 4,900 Tuesday morning. The feed has close to 72,000 likes, with plenty of encouraging feedback.
“The comments that they’ve gotten in their TikToks have meant the world. It’s a huge morale boost for the team,” VanGundy wrote.
A “public education team” made up of volunteers, including dispatchers, develop the videos. It's all about “thinking outside the box” for VanGundy, who wants to inform people about the center and attract new staff members.
“Having it gives them an opportunity to laugh and be themselves for a minute” VanGundy wrote. “They are wonderful people that are so dedicated to what they do. I’m glad I can support them in letting them have this space.”
