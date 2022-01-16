The first day of spring in Emporia is Sunday, March 20. The precise time for the equinox is 10:33 a.m.
After three winter storms in the first half of January, some people may be ready to count down the 63 days.
This weekend's snowfall was on a level with the last storm. A recording station three miles of northwest of Emporia had two inches. The same amount fell on Gridley in Coffey County.
North winds led to a challenge for drivers Saturday, due to blowing snow. But no crashes with injuries were reported.
Sunday morning brought the rare condition of freezing fog, as the temperature was around 20 degrees. But the sun broke through by early afternoon.
No rain or snow is in the forecast for Emporia over the next seven days. But temperatures will have a wide range, from a forecast high Tuesday of 57 to a low Thursday night of seven.
