WICHITA – The No. 3 Emporia State soccer team bounced back from its first loss of the season last week with a 2-1 win over Newman on Sunday.
Aislinn Hughes scored off a Joanie Westcoat free kick to put the Hornets up 1-0 10 minutes into the match. Emporia State outshot the Jets 13-1 in the first half but was unable to build upon that lead prior to halftime.
Mackenzie Dimarco finally netted the Hornets’ second goal in the 60th minute and Jalyn McClean got Newman on the board with a little more than 21 minutes to go.
Emporia State outshot Newman 20-6, including a 13-4 advantage in shots on goal.
The Hornets are now 12-1-1 and will play their final home regular-season matches this weekend when they host Missouri Southern at 3 p.m. Friday and No. 17 Central Missouri at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Hornets handed first loss of year by Central Oklahoma
Emporia State lost its first match of the season last Friday when Central Oklahoma pulled out a 2-1 victory in Edmond, Okla.
The defeat ended the Hornets’ 16-match win streak.
Emporia State scored less than two minutes into the game when Dimarco took a shot from outside the penalty box and put it past the keeper to give the Hornets a 1-0 lead.
However, they were unable to find the back of the net the rest of the way, despite outshooting the Bronchos 18-10 and 10-5 in shots on goal.
Central Oklahoma scored twice in the next 15 minutes to take a 2-1 lead, which would hold to the end of the match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.