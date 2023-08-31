Kinsley Hines and Peyton Chanley

Emporia's Kinsley Hines and Peyton Chanley with their second place medals at Thursday's Emporia Invite.

 John Sorce/Gazette

The Emporia High School girls tennis team had five medalists in its first tournament of the season at Emporia High School on Thursday.

The Lady Spartans were led by their No. 2 doubles team of sophomores Peyton Chanley and Kinsley Hines, who placed second.

