The Emporia High School girls tennis team had five medalists in its first tournament of the season at Emporia High School on Thursday.
The Lady Spartans were led by their No. 2 doubles team of sophomores Peyton Chanley and Kinsley Hines, who placed second.
It was the first go around at the varsity level for Hines, who was doubles partners with Chanley at the junior varsity level last year before Chanley got bumped up to varsity. She was pleased with how her first varsity tournament went.
“It feels really nice,” Hines said. “I think we could have come back in our last match, but I’m really proud of how we played overall.”
Chanley was a state qualifier last year in doubles, and she was glad to get her season off on a high note.
“Second place is higher than I got at all last year, so to start the season already doing better I think is great,” Chanley said.
Last year’s experience at the varsity level for Chanley will help the duo as the season goes along.
“It helps me know what the competition looks like and I can help guide Kinsley in figuring out the varsity level,” Chanley said.
Sophomore Kali Keough took fifth at No. 1 singles while seniors Ashlynn Foraker and Darian Chadwick finished fifth at No. 1 doubles. Senior Danika Williams went 1-2 at No. 2 singles.
Emporia will play at Spring Hill next Thursday, Sept. 7.
