The USD 253 Board of Education is not moving forward with the consideration of a four-day school, five-day work week after reviewing the potential calendar change at its meeting Wednesday evening.
Board members agreed Wednesday to set aside preliminary discussions of the revised week, after agreeing that the strategy did not seem like a fit for the district.
According to Superintendent Dr. Allison Anderson-Harder, the request came from Thought Box input, informal feedback and responses on the 2024-2025 calendar priorities survey. Anderson-Harder said the presentation of the revised week was designed to “present a neutral foundation of the topic,” to gauge interest before conducting more research on the potential benefits and shortcomings of the revised schedule.
Director of Assessment and Accountability Dr. Ryan Karjala said 24 staff members had mentioned a four-day week - as well as eight community members - spurring the preliminary discussions.
Assistant Superintendent of Teaching, Learning, and Student Services Judy Stanley said that the district has always mentioned the four-day week in its calendar surveys, but this was the first time they saw an uptick in interest.
Board members and district leadership discussed whether the four-day week would help with problems facing the district, such as student performance and staff retention.
“The idea of how to use it for recruitment and retention is, how can we make ourselves more appealing than other school districts,” Stanley said. “Then along with that came concerns about childcare needs for our families. We know we cannot put burden back on our families … The other piece to look at are calendar considerations. If we go down to a four-day week, those days have to go somewhere. That fifth day has to go somewhere.”
District leadership said they would also have to look at student achievement data, how the district could use the fifth day, financial considerations and more.
Board members raised concerns about lengthening the school day or school year, expectations for workers and students on the fifth day and how the schedule change would work for a community like Emporia, among other questions.
“I suspect, I’ve got teenagers, about 3:00 they’re done, ready to go do whatever else they want to do so I just worry that by extending the school day, is there a learning loss just because kids are just done?” board member Jami Reever asked. “What does the research say about the optimal length of a school day?”
Board member Jennifer Thomas brought up concerns about consistency with the fifth day.
“On that fifth day, if it is used for activities and make-up work, make-up tests, study if you need to, get help if you need it, what if they don’t? Is it OK if they just stay home?” Thomas asked.
Anderson-Harder said the district would need to do further research before providing any definite answers, though for now, the discussion has been placed on the back burner.
“Having the discussion tonight, I feel, was very important,” board president Leslie Seely said. “If it is something that we want to consider further down the road, we’ve got it in our back pocket.”
In further business, the board also approved Capturing Kids' Hearts (CKH) training for staff at Jones Early Childhood Development Center and Emporia High School staff.
Karjala said the district has been using CKH for a long time, starting in 2013, with Emporia Middle School and all elementary school staff already completing their training.
“This is going to bring pre-k on board. This is going to bring the high school on board with CKH and Coaching Greatness,” Karjala said. “It is also going to do a reboot or a recharge for our K-5.”
The training will cost $182,750, with $22,900 coming from Title IIA funds and $159,850 coming from ESSER III funds.
Additionally, the board approved the GMP (Guaranteed Maximum Price) on Riverside and Timmerman Elementary Schools improvements.
Eric Woltje, senior project manager at McCownGordon said construction on Riverside and Timmerman should begin in May 2023, with an estimated completion date of January 2024. Improvements on the schools are estimated to cost a maximum of $3,829,006.
The board also voted to allow the Build for the Future Executive Committee (BFEC) to choose alternates and unit prices up to the maximum master budget value of $4,478,904.
Board members raised concerns about the remaining balance of the bond, as the district is close to beginning its final project, William Allen White Elementary.
Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Rob Scheib said there will be funds left for Willam Allen White’s core updates.
“The high-wind shelters, the office space, the band or the music room, the kitchen … that core stuff that we were looking at, minus all the cabinets and the carpet in every classroom, will be addressed,” Scheib said.
Board member Art Gutierrez said his goal is to do what the district promised the community members at William Allen White.
“With the caveat that we are trying to avoid doing work that is going to significantly increase the cost and make us go out of our budget,” he said.
Board members also heard a program highlight from Village Elementary. Village “Eagle leaders” introduced themselves to the board and thanked the many staff members who help keep the school running. Students also highlighted activities in the school, such as eagle time, the school’s podcast, STREAM days and more.
The board also:
Received an update on goals and strategies from Logan Elementary staff.
Approved a proposed salary package for licensed professional staff.
The USD 253 Board of Education will meet again Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the Mary Herbert Education Center.
