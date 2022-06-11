The Emporia Arts Center kicked off its summer art classes on Tuesday with Tie Dye Week for the kids and nature-inspired resin art for the adults.
Summer classes at the Emporia Arts Center will run through August 5. Kids classes are held on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays and are available for PreK, K through 2nd grade, 3rd through 6th grade, and middle school through high school. Prices and times vary week to week by age group. You can find a schedule of events on the arts center website.
“This summer we have eight themed weeks of summer art,” Molly Mansel, art education coordinator at the Emporia Arts Center, said. “I’m excited about every one of the weeks.”
Upcoming themes include cartoons, space, dinosaurs, magic, nature, and more.
“Right now, we are in tie dye week and it’s going really well. We are maxing out on our classes which is really good,” Mansel said. “It’s been a couple of years of kind of slow enrollment, obviously, and so I feel like we’re back in the swing of things right now.”
Dates and prices for adult classes also vary. Adult classes are mostly 18 and older, but the arts center is hosting two 21 and older classes, where attendees are encouraged to bring their favorite alcoholic beverages for a night of painting and fun.
Upcoming classes include making polymer hair clips, acrylic and watercolor paintings, macrame, and more.
“One of the coolest ones, I think, is where for the first time we’re offering a complete raku class with David Mai,” Mansel said. “That’s a three-session class where you can make either on the wheel or do some sculptural things, and then we’ll have a firing party at David Mai’s studio, which is very cool.”
“We’ll do the raku process; it’ll take about a day to heat up everything,” Mansel said. “That’s really exciting for people that have never done it because you take the pot out of the kiln when they’re at their hottest and you put them in a barrel full of sawdust and other organic materials and that’s what creates the raku surface.”
In addition to the three-session class this summer, Mai also teaches the Coffee and Clay classes at the arts center for people who like to socialize as they create.
“Every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., it’s an open studio with David Mai,” Mansel said. “It is great for beginners but also really great for advanced people, too, and we provide the Granada coffee at that class. So you get to drink coffee and hang out with like-minded people and have a conversation.”
Classes are held in various locations inside the arts center.
Registration for summer classes must be completed by noon the day before the class. You can register by phone at 620-343-6473 or in person at the Emporia Arts Center, located at 815 Commercial St.
