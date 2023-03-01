HILLSBORO — The Northern Heights High School season ended last night after losing to Hillsboro High School, 56-15.

The Lady Wildcats jumped out on the 17-3 Lady Trojans with two buckets, but then it went sideways as Hillsboro executed a 20-0 run that spanned two quarters. After Northern Heights ended the run with a basket, the Lady Trojans dropped a 10-0 run at the end of the second quarter, basically sealing the victory.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.