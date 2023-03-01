HILLSBORO — The Northern Heights High School season ended last night after losing to Hillsboro High School, 56-15.
The Lady Wildcats jumped out on the 17-3 Lady Trojans with two buckets, but then it went sideways as Hillsboro executed a 20-0 run that spanned two quarters. After Northern Heights ended the run with a basket, the Lady Trojans dropped a 10-0 run at the end of the second quarter, basically sealing the victory.
No one could question the Lady Wildcats’ hustle; it was front and center the entire game. And there were flashes of stellar offensive and defensive play too. But they were only flashes, not enough to topple Hillsboro.
Northern Heights finished the season 7-14.
COTTONWOOD FALLS — Chase County High School played Herington High School in its first sub-state round, defeating the Lady Railroaders 47-24.
The teams were plodded along initially, with the contest locked up 8-8 after the first quarter. Bulldog freshman Madelyn Wilson scored 18 points in the win but was an uncharacteristic 0-4 from the stripe.
“We started out a little slow overall, but I think we settled in and adjusted after the first quarter,” said Chase County head coach Amber Rausch.
The Lady Bulldogs eventually got their offensive legs and took control, leading 37-17, heading into the final period.
“Defensively, we anticipated and worked together better, and used some steals to give us momentum,” Rausch said. “I think this helped us get our offense rolling. We were finding each other in the paint, knocking down some shots as well.”
The Lady Bulldogs will now prepare for Friday night’s game against Bennington High School (at Hillsboro).
“I was very pleased with how we showed up tonight, and now we’ll start focusing on the next one,” Rausch said.
