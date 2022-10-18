The Emporia Gazette
The Emporia Pickleball Club hosted its first tournament against a club from Lawrence at Reeble Park on Saturday.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Emporia Gazette
The Emporia Pickleball Club hosted its first tournament against a club from Lawrence at Reeble Park on Saturday.
The tournament was a mixer round-robin with two divisions. Players only played within their own division and changed partners each game, so everyone got to play five games.
Each team got a point for their town with each win. Lawrence ended up winning by one point, but this was done for fun and to learn how to put together an event like this.
“It was mainly something we did for fun,” said Sandy Loucks, who is one of the Emporia club members who played in the tournament. “Everyone wore name tags and we got to meet some new people. This was our first time doing something like this but we plan on doing more of these with other towns in the future.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.