An autopsy is planned on a former pro wrestler who was found dead along the Kansas Turnpike in northeast Lyon County.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says Jacob Coffey, 39, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma was found Friday afternoon, June 17 about six miles north of the Admire exit.
A woman who says she was traveling with Coffey told authorities that he began acting erratically. They pulled over their vehicle because he felt sick, but he refused to return to the vehicle after getting out.
The unidentified woman drove on to Topeka to seek help for Coffey. He was dead when officers found him.
“Foul play is not suspected in his death,” a KBI statement said.
An obituary for Coffey says his funeral service will be Saturday, July 9 in Dewey, Oklahoma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.