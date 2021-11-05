LEBO – It only took two quarters for Lebo to cruise into the sectionals of the 8-Player Division II playoffs as it took down St. Paul 50-0 Friday night.
Kyle Reese ran five times for 140 yards and three touchdowns while completing 5-of-12 passes for 63 yards and two scores as the Wolves (9-1) scored early and often en route to the blowout. Corey Reese and Luke Davies each had touchdown receptions and Addison Smith scored on the ground as well.
It was the seventh straight game that the Wolves have hung at least 50 points on their opponent. But if you ask Lebo head coach Brian Hadley about his offense, his answer might surprise you.
“Offense, we weren’t as sharp tonight as we had been,” he said. “But that’s probably credit to (St. Paul). They’re a good team. They really made us work for it. … We just weren’t as crisp in the passing game as I’d like.”
On the other hand, Hadley was impressed by the way his defense played – although he thought there was still room for improvement there too.
“Our defense has been playing lights out,” he said. “We gave up one run tonight that was of concern and didn’t get the turnovers we thought we would tonight. I felt like we stripped the ball. It was just maybe a little late after the whistle. But anyway, the defense was playing really amazing.”
The Wolves defense did force one turnover, an interception by Davies that went for a touchdown to put Lebo up 28-0 at the end of the first quarter.
The Indians (6-4) managed just 62 total yards of offense – 50 of which came on the ground – as the Wolves pitched their fifth straight shutout. Smith led Lebo with 7.5 tackles, including two sacks, while Davis came up with four and Kyle Reese had 3.5.
Quite understandably, Hadley said his team is “definitely” playing its best football of the season right now. The timing is impeccable too, as it’s that win or go home time of year.
“They’ve been really business-like,” he said. “I can tell they’re really putting in the time on film study, not just when we are as a team but the individual time. They want this. And they know our ceiling is pretty high. I told them that at the beginning of the year. It’s been a gradual climb but we started the year pretty young and I feel like we’re kind of meshing and gelling at the right time.”
The win sets Lebo up for a showdown with 10-0 Thunder Ridge next week. The Longhorns had a similarly stress-free regional matchup against Frankfort Friday, which they won 58-8. The Wolves beat Thunder Ridge 70-40 during the 2020 regular season.
Lebo will be the home team against Thunder Ridge. That game will kick off at 7 p.m. next Friday.
LEBO 50, ST. PAUL 0
St. Paul (6-4) – 0; 0; X; X; – 0
Lebo (9-1) – 28; 22; X; X; – 50
SCORING PLAYS
Lebo – K. Reese 52-yard run (conversion good)
Lebo – K. Reese 35-yard run (conversion good)
Lebo – Smith 6-yard run (conversion no good)
Lebo – Davies interception return (conversion no good)
Lebo – K. Reese 8-yard pass to Davis (conversion no good)
Lebo – K. Reese 2-yard run (conversion good)
Lebo – K. Reese 20-yard pass to C. Reese (conversion good)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – Lebo: K. Reese 5-140, C. Reese 3-15, Smith 2-14. St. Paul: Peters 8-(minus) 17, Wiatrak 5-50, Beachner 4-11, Vitt 4-5, Smith 1-1.
RECEIVING – Lebo: Shoemaker 2-33, Davies 2-19, C. Reese 1-20, Grimmett 1-11, K. Reese 1-4. St. Paul: Beachner 3-12, Wiatrak 1-0.
PASSING – Lebo: K. Reese 5-12-1 63 yards, Grimmett 2-3-0 24 yards. St. Paul: Peters 4-9-1 12 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.