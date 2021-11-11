The first freeze of fall is expected in Emporia Friday night. And fur is not enough for some animals to be outside.
“They need shelter,” said Stephanie Achille, executive director of the Humane Society of the Flint Hills. “They need to have some kind of covering or shelter that they can stand up in, lay down in, turn around in.”
Achille recommends the shelter have straw or blankets in a shelter. But the blanket needs to be dry.
“The blanket, if it does get wet, will freeze,” Achille said.
Owners also should make sure they provide animals with water that is not frozen. Achille added that food should be present at all times.
The Kansas Pet Animal Act defines “adequate feeding” for an animal as supplying it with food at least every 24 hours.
Owners who need financial assistance with caring for their animals can contact the Friends of the Emporia Animal Shelter at 620-342-9019.
