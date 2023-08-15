Lori Heller has dedicated the past two decades to ensuring local families have access to free, informational and fun activities, all at the Emporia Public Library.
Serving as the EPL Youth Services Coordinator for 22 years, Heller is set to retire from her position on Oct. 1. Her storied and well-loved career was one that she always knew she wanted, even at a young age.
“I’ve known since I was a little girl that this was what I really wanted to do,” Heller recalled. “I grew up in Hutchinson and Genevieve Black was the librarian at the Hutchinson Public Library. I used to go to story time there and she had a big influence on me. I just knew that that was something I was interested in. I had great respect for my elementary school librarian and continued that interest after school.”
So, after receiving her Bachelor’s Degree, Heller attended the School of Information and Library Management at Emporia State University, earning her Master’s Degree. Heller would go on to get married and start a family, working in a few different positions before the chance to work at EPL became available.
When Heller began, EPL was still in the process of becoming automated and wouldn’t complete the process fully for another six months.
“When I would come in in the morning, we would have the massive drawers with cards from the books and I would come in and count the circulation, to see how many picture books, to see how many checked out,” she said. “It was very, very different for a very short time when I first started.”
The children’s services also looked very different. Though Heller was still hosting the story times and summer reading programs offered today, much of the library’s outreach and popular family-fun activities — such as laser tag night, family literacy nights, family BINGO, Spooky Science, Spring into Science and Lego Master Builders — came later.
“Things have changed over the past 22 years,” Heller said. “I’m excited about the additional outreach that we have been able to add to our schedule and go out monthly and visit the Jones Early Childhood Center, Emporia Childcare, Head Start, places like that. That outreach is very important.”
“It has really blossomed,” she added. “It is much bigger, many more offerings. Just speaking to the library being a gathering place for families, we serve a very important role. I have done the baby story time and the toddler story time and the story times feel such a niche for those parents, especially a stay-at-home mom that doesn’t get out, doesn’t see other moms. It provides a real service to them too. Lots of friendships that have developed from those groups.”
While much has changed in the past 22 years, Heller said the stream of visitors to the public library has not.
“The children that are users were brought to the library when they were young. They are the ones that I see coming back as teenagers and adults,” she said. “... I love working with the children, families, seeing the kids grow up. I’m in the second generation for some families. And just that connection and I see those kids that came to story times as babies and toddlers and preschoolers. I see their names in the paper and I see them succeeding. It makes me feel good to think that the library had a part in that.”
But Heller’s position is about more than just fostering a love of reading. EPL Executive Director Pauline Stacchini said each and every activity is specially curated for children and families.
“When Lori does a story time for some community members to attend, she’s not just reading a book to children. Lori is thinking about ‘Are all of the books I have selected appropriate for the age group? Are the songs that we are going to sing, do they match the theme that we are exploring? Is the theme appropriate for the year, like let’s not talk about flowers in December,’” Stacchini explained. “… Lori spends a lot of time thinking about how the story time that she plans plays a role in the child’s life. And the child, sure, is hearing a story, learning how to do finger play for fine motor skill development, but parents are learning how to do that at home.”
“There’s no test to become a parent of a small baby, they just kind of give you the kid and say ‘good luck,’” she added with a laugh. “But Lori is teaching them, these are books that you should read for this age group. Notice the number of words, look how I am touching the book on the words, look how I am asking questions of the child I am reading to. It’s not just reading a book or having fun or dancing, it’s all of these small minute lessons that help these kids grow up into adults.”
In a time when reading may have taken a back burner in some children’s lives, Heller said it’s more important than ever to make those connections with your child.
“It’s so important. I think even more important now than ever with all the competing technology and iPads and all the things that the kids are so drawn to,” she said. “It is so important to stress to parents and families the importance of taking the time to sit quietly and read a book with their child and experience that, ask questions about it, have that give and take with your child, because you don’t get that time back. It’s so important at the beginning.”
Even if children aren’t actively participating in the storytime, Stacchini said they take the songs and stories home with them.
“The invisible power of story time is definitely important,” Stacchini said. “... Our youth services librarians and our educators definitely have this, where it is a job that has such an impact on people’s lives, especially small children’s lives, that it’s really hard to not to give it everything you have and then some. And that contribution, years, 22 years of digging deep, always finding one more activity that is going to teach kids, or make their lives better or make them love the library.”
Heller said she doesn’t have anything special planned for her retirement, but hopes to spend more time with her granddaughters who live in Spring Hill. When she looks back on her career, Heller said she will forever be changed by the connections she was able to forge.
“I’ve made such amazing connections in the community and throughout Emporia,” she said. “And it’s not just the children and their families, but the other professionals that I work with, those other agencies that have been just wonderful. Friendships and good connections.”
Stacchini said the library is already in the process of finding a new youth services coordinator, who, she added, would have big shoes to fill.
“I had a parent come up to me and say ‘We love Miss Lori, we come to storytime all the time and one of the most meaningful things that she has ever done for me is remember my kids’ names,” Stacchini said. “It is a well-deserved retirement. Twenty-two years of service in anything is a lot and it is an impressive program that she has built here. I don’t know that we would have so many families who love the Emporia Public Library without Lori.”
