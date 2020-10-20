Food and Facebook belong together; there are so many great foods being shared there.
Friends across the continent are always posting something delicious, quirky, inventive, inspiring or even outrageous. They share failures along with best practices and can help with locating odd ingredients, troubleshooting problems or finding good substitutions.
I came to a full stop in my scrolling the other day when I saw an absolutely gorgeous food photo posted by my friend Andra Baldwin. She’s an amazing woman, multilingual and a fierce, fantastic Zumba instructor. Oh, and in her “spare time” she works at ESU as an Education Licensure/Certification Officer in the Teachers College Office of Field Placement and Licensure.
I don’t know how she found the time to share the recipe, but she did.
Andra and Daniel Baldwin of Emporia have been married since 2003, and they have two daughters: Laura and Viviana. Originally from Romania, Andra became a citizen in 2015.
“I love cooking for my family because it’s great seeing them enjoy something I’ve made,” she said. “I also love dinnertime in general because that’s when, most nights, we get to sit down as a family and eat together.
“I am not a baker (that’s Laura’s domain), but I love cooking soups, stews and casseroles because they are easy to customize and experiment with. Not everything I make is received well by all the members of my family, but on occasion I manage to surprise them and convince them to expand their palates,” she said.
Andra encourages everyone to try this soup: “The butternut squash soup is easy and I do love quick and easy recipes. The flavor is fall-like and comforting and it takes no time at all to whip up something that feels and tastes decadent with only a handful of ingredients. The hardest part about it was chopping up the squash!”
Helpful tip: Get out the big knife. Trim the top and bottom (stem and blossom ends), then lay the squash on its side and cut off the neck. Now you have two smaller pieces with a flat space which is stable on the cutting board.
Cut the squash vertically into fourths or more, whatever is comfortable in your hand, and peel the skin. If you can get the knife started on the squash but have trouble forcing it all the way through, fold a cloth towel or put an oven mitt over the top of the blade and whack it with a mallet, just like using a log splitter.
Who says cooking isn’t fun? Let’s get to it!
V V V
Andra’s recipe is for an instant pot. You can do the same recipe on the stove; just put it all in a heavy-bottomed pot with a lid and let is simmer, stirring occasionally, for 30 to 40 minutes, or until the vegetables are tender. If you have an immersion blender, you can liquefy in the pot instead of transferring to a vertical blender.
ANDRA’S BUTTERNUT SQUASH SOUP
1 Tablespoon olive oil
2 pounds butternut squash, cut in 1-inch pieces, about 5 cups
1 cup carrots, diced
1/2 cup onion, diced
1 Tablespoon garlic, minced
1 quart vegetable or chicken stock
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/2 teaspoon paprika or 1/4 teaspoon chili powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon turmeric
Prep the veggies and sauté them in the instant pot until the squash gets a bit browned and the onion becomes translucent.
Add the broth and the spices and set the instant pot to manual for 10 minutes. The valve on the instant pot should be in the “sealed” position.
Once the instant pot is done cooking, let it slowly release for 10 more minutes. Release the leftover pressure manually afterwards.
Add the soup to a blender and puree. (Make sure you remove the plastic insert in the lid of the blender and put a kitchen towel on top as you’re blending. Otherwise the steam builds up and it has no place to escape.)
Andra says: “You can garnish the soup with cheese, seeds — even bacon bits. A good slice of crusty bread is always a great accompaniment. Enjoy!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.