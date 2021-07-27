An Emporia man has been charged with multiple counts including aggravated sexual battery and rape according to court documents filed at the Lyon County District Court on Monday.
Brice Obermeyer was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery, two counts of lewd and lascivious acts, rape, aggravated burglary, criminal trespass, criminal restraint and stalking.
The court documents state all of the charges occurred on July 6 and 7 against a 52-year-old woman.
On July 6, Obermeyer allegedly publicly exposed himself to her with the intent to “arouse or gratify the sexual desires of the defendant,” according to court documents.
The aggravated sexual battery and rape charges allegedly occurred on the same date, according to court documents. He is also charged with stalking and restraining the woman.
Obermeyer was charged with criminal trespass at an undisclosed property in Emporia, of which he would not leave the premises.
According to court documents, Obermeyer is charged with exposing himself a second time on July 7. He is also charged with aggravated burglary of a home the defendant was in, with the intent to “commit a sexually motivated crime,” according to court documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.