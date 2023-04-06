Lyon County Courthouse

County commissioners approved a longevity pay increase for full-time hourly county employees at its meeting Thursday morning.

The increase, which is provided to full-time non-exempt county employees who reach five, 10, fifteen and higher years of service, would increase the periodic raises from 29 cents to 40 cents per hour.

