County commissioners approved a longevity pay increase for full-time hourly county employees at its meeting Thursday morning.
The increase, which is provided to full-time non-exempt county employees who reach five, 10, fifteen and higher years of service, would increase the periodic raises from 29 cents to 40 cents per hour.
The commission initially discussed the pay increases at its meeting last Thursday.
Director of Human Resources Janice Huffman presented commissioners with the idea of the increase as part of the first-quarter employee task force policies. Huffman said the longevity pay increase is currently 29 cents every five years and has been set at that figure for many years.
Huffman initially proposed a new rate of 40 cents for five years, 60 cents for 10 years, 80 cents for 15 years and so on, however, County Controller Dan Williams said it would be more beneficial for the budget process to simply establish a flat rate.
Commissioners debated the economic impact of the raises, adding that the commission recently absorbed a 14% increase in its contributions to employee health insurance as an added bonus. Ultimately, commissioners approved the flat raises, which will take effect beginning in 2024.
“I do value all of our employees, but we have got to remember we are dealing with taxpayer dollars here,” Commissioner Ken Duft said.
“There needs probably to be an increase in incentive for longevity,” Commission Chair Rollie Martin added. “When you break it down and tell somebody you got a 20% increase in longevity pay, I think that’s fair.”
In further business, the commission approved an entrance application for Kraig Corsovsky in the 2630 area of Americus Road. Additionally, the county approved a request from Father Nicholas Ashmore to close Iowa Street in Olpe during the St. Joseph School auction on Saturday, April 15 from 7 a.m.- 4 p.m.
- Signed ECKAN’S May 2023 Community Action Month Proclamation.
- Signed a proclamation honoring April 9-15 as National Public Safety Telecommunicator Week for all 911 Communications Officers in Lyon County.
- Approved budget transfers.
- Approved paying $12,072 to Value-Net for software assurance for the phone system. The other half of the costs will be paid for by the City of Emporia.
