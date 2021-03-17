LeLan Dains found himself standing at a crossroads last year as the world grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic. Faced with the cancellation of Emporia's largest events, Dains said he had plenty of time to think about what he had accomplished over the last 10 years.
And what he wanted to do next.
On Wednesday, Dains was announced as the new director of the Emporia Convention & Visitors Bureau. He replaces Susan Rathke, who retired in January after 28 years with the organization, including seven at the helm.
"I think we've all had a little more time than usual to reflect over this past year," he said. "We had no events, everything was canceled and so it did provide me pause and a chance to think about what we've accomplished — which is immense — and where I want to go. I just became clear to me that I was at a crossroads and was ready for new challenges and opportunities."
Dains has been a fixture in the world of cycling for more than a decade, as a former owner and events manager for the World's Premier Gravel Race — UNBOUND Gravel. He's also co-owner at Emporia's Gravel City Adventure & Supply Co., one of Emporia's three bicycle shops.
"I have achieved more than I ever thought I would and what we've done as a community has far surpassed anything I believed we could ever do in some instances," he said. "I simply hit my goals."
Dains said the decision to leave Life Time, who purchased the gravel race in 2018, was "absolutely" his decision.
"Life Time is not forcing me out," he said with a laugh. "This is absolutely my decision. I think there's gonna be a lot of concern about what this means for UNBOUND. This event is not going anywhere. Life Time was undeniably the right partner to pass that race onto. We did that, knowing that as an ownership team, we would all move on at some point. We didn't know, when we didn't know how, but that's why we made that sell. We knew the event was bigger than us and it is bigger than us."
Dains said he has no doubt UNBOUND will continue growing right here in Emporia.
"Emporia and UNBOUND are synonymous," he said. "Their fibers are interwoven and they can't be separated. I hope everyone recognizes that Life Time will be an excellent partner for this community and they will carry that torch forward, onward and upward."
An Emporia native, Dains said he's excited to continue unifying the community through tourism, community-wide events and building on new opportunities as they present themselves. With a strong foundation of local assets such as historical sites and the Emporia Zoo, Dains said there are a lot of opportunities for growth moving forward.
"I have a lot of cycling history, so undeniably, I'll definitely want to pursue some additional opportunities in that realm," he said. "I do think that Emporia is the gravel grinding capital of the world and I think there are more ways that we can show that and increase our number of visitors outside of the UNBOUND gravel weekend.
"I think that's key, finding new opportunities and in new ways to engage with those cyclists to make sure they want to come here throughout the year."
Dains said the same opportunities exist for disc golf events.
"Those are our two top niche sports activities that have the international spotlight on them," he said. "That's a wonderful asset. We've also got some new things coming in. I'm very thrilled about the new pickle ball court project going on over at the Emporia Country Club."
Dains said there are opportunities to make Emporia the home to the world's premier pickle ball tournament.
"Let's go after the biggest pickle ball tournament we can create," he said. "I kinda know how to go about making those things happen."
Another avenue for growth? Working with Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow on the annual Cinco de Mayo and Dia de los Muertos celebrations.
"As a bilingual person — I speak English and Spanish — I think we have two real gems in our community that I think have gobs of potential to grow," Dains said. While the Dia de Los Muertos event only happened one year in 2019 — the 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19 — Dains said both events should be celebrated and lifted up by the community.
"I think they would attract outside visitors," he said. "Those are two opportunities that I'm very excited about."
Dains praised Rathke for leaving an "amazing legacy" at the CVB.
"I've never met anyone who could say a negative thing about Susan," he said. "She is a sweetheart and did an amazing job in that role of educating people about the amazing things were going on here. She's leaving the office in a really good position and I think there are opportunities to keep growing."
Emporia Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Jeanine McKenna said Dains was selected out of a pool of around 25 candidates from around the country. Dains's experience, combined with his ability to build relationships and his excitement were impressive to the five-person search committee.
"I believe we have done an excellent job in doing the research building a brand and I truly believe LeLan will help take us to that next level," McKenna said. "He has a passion for the community. I think that's shown in his current position and I think it's a great asset."
Dains lives in Emporia with his wife Christina, and their two children, Adella and Jack.
He begins his new role with the CVB on Monday, April 19.
