The Rotary Club of Emporia welcomed local outdoor and Hispanic leaders to its monthly luncheon meeting Tuesday to highlight the upcoming Vamos a Pescar program at the Prophet Aquatic Research and Outreach Center.
The Vamos a Pescar program, set this year for Aug. 26, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., encourages Hispanic families to enjoy the great outdoors, with fishing, kayaking, archery, shooting sports, education and more.
Founded in 2014, the George H.W. Bush Vamos A Pescar grant program funds state and local initiatives to engage Hispanic families in fishing, boating and conservation activities. With a growing Hispanic population, the program strives to boost the future of the boating and fishing economy with an underrepresented group. Currently, out of 46 million anglers, only 3.3 million are Hispanic.
The program began in Emporia in 2016, thanks to a partnership between the Emporia Migrant Education program, What’s In Outdoors, Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow and the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism.
Migrant Education Coordinator Patricia Saenz-Reyes said she first heard about the program from Phil Taunton, radio host of What’s In Outdoors, who approached her about bringing Vamos a Pescar to Emporia.
“For us here in Kansas, fishing is really a sport. We don’t do it because we need to eat all of that fish - some of us do, some of us don’t - but for the most part in my experience, when we go fishing we just catch and release,” she said. “As this Mexican-American learned more about what fishing entailed and Phil explained a lot more and taught us, the more I wanted to get it into our community as an educational piece.”
Taunton, a longtime outdoorsman, said the program was a learning process for everyone - especially after beginning the first year without a translator for Spanish-speaking families. Now, the program has grown from 12 families to around 300 individuals, with translators for Spanish and English instruction.
“I can’t think of one program that I have been involved with that I have had more satisfaction than working with Patricia and Sally [Sanchez] and our Vamos a Pescar team,” Taunton said.
For Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow president Sally Sanchez, the program is also necessary, as many Hispanic families are unaware of the many rules and regulations placed on fishing within the state.
“Families will get to fish and learn fishing rules and regulations and also practice water safety,” Sanchez said. “It’s about bringing awareness to fishing and how to obtain a license.”
No registration is required for the event. Sanchez said families can expect education on fishing, kayaking, archery and shooting sports, a visit from the Emporia Fire Department and Police Department, and of course, the end-of-day fish taco and hot dog picnic.
Fishing rods and tackle boxes will also be provided to 50 families.
This year marks the seventh annual Vamos a Pescar program, and the second year the program will be held at PAROC.
Teaming with PAROC, Taunton said, was a natural extension of his initiative to get kids outside and involved in the community.
The PAROC facility, named after ESU biology professor Dr. Carl W. Prophet shares the professor’s philosophy that getting students out into the field for hands-on experience is the best method for learning. PAROC student employee Alex Gentry said that philosophy also made Vamos a Pescar the perfect collaboration.
“At PAROC, we really try - and I think we are succeeding - at implementing hands-on lessons,” Gentry said. “And that is exactly what Vamos a Pescar is doing, so our missions really align. Connecting the community with the outdoors and teaching them through interactive lessons that are active and fun, that’s pretty much melding both of our programs together.”
To learn more about Vamos a Pescar, call Saenz-Reyes at 620-341-2394, Sanchez at 620-366-1094 or Taunton at 620-794-5373.
