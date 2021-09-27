AUGUSTA -- The Emporia High girls cross country team finished seventh and the boys finished 10th out of 13 at the Allie-T Invitational in Augusta Saturday morning.
“I thought we ran well today all around,” said Spartan head coach Mike Robinson. “We saw lots of kids try some new things and take some risks, and they were either successful or they learned something from it.”
The girls team finished with an average time of 21:12 in the 5-kilometer race to earn 161 points.
Elizabeth Willhite was the first Spartan girl across the finish line, placing 15th out of 84 with a time of 20:14.37. She was followed by Micah Sheffy-Harris, who finished 25th at 20:58.60.
Sofia Ruvalcaba was 34th at 21:19.02, Maryn True was 42nd at 21:36.85, Avery Gutierrez was 49th at 21:48.93 and Leanna Lewis was 62nd at 22:33.75.
“The girls were solid today and competed hard. Across the board, times dropped and a lot of season bests were set so I think we're on the right track,” Robinson said.
The boys finished with an average time of 18:22 and 239 points.
Daghyn True finished 17th with a time of 17:01.76 and Jonathan Laudie was close behind in 23rd place with a time of 17:21.04. Eli Hauff, Michael Shi and Tyler Proehl finished 69th, 70th and 71st. Hauff ran a 19:06.44, Shi ran a 19:07.92 and Proehl ran a 19:12.71.
“We are going to need some stronger performances on the boys side to have a shot at the state meet, but they're capable and willing to work for it,” Robinson said.
The Spartans will be back in action on Thursday at Winfield. Races are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.
