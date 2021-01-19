An Emporia State graduate has received a national honor.
Sean Bird was one of 10 librarians across the country to receive the I Love My Librarian Award. Winners are nominated by library patrons for “expertise, dedication and profound impact” on their communities.
An Emporia native, Bird earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Washburn University in 1991, a Master of Arts in English from the University of Oklahoma in 1994, a Master of Library Science degree from Emporia State in 2008 and he is a certified Kansas library administrator.
After serving as the Director of the Rossville Community Library from 2008 to 2009, Bird continued to serve on the Rossville Community Library board until 2017. He is currently still involved with RCL on the Friends of Rossville Community Library Board.
After leaving the director position at RCL, Bird has worked at the Mabee Library at Washburn. He is the Associate Dean of University Libraries and the Center for Student Success and Retention.
A few weeks ago, Bird was sitting in Dean Alan Bearman’s office to discuss how to finish the fall semester when he received a phone call.
“The voice on the other end said ‘Hi Sean, this is Wanda Brown. I am the past president of the American Library Association and I just wanted to let you know that you have been identified as one of our 10 winners this year,’” he said. “I was absolutely blown away, I was not expecting to receive a call from Wanda Brown.”
To be recognized along with nine other colleagues by Brown was humbling. He felt honored, because Brown is “a big deal” among the ALA and the library world, he said.
Late last winter, Bird took the initiative to help prepare students for a different semester. After going out for lunch with Bearman last January, they both discussed how quickly the virus was spreading on the other side of the world.
Bearman and Bird knew something was going to happen; they just did not know what education would look like until mid-March.
“We already knew there was a chance that this virus could turn our library, the programming and the mission statement upside down,” Bird said. “What were we going to do? We, just in conversation, just talked back and forth about what are some things students will need from us. How will we or other professionals come to work or how will we allow them to do their jobs most efficiently in a remote status?”
By the time Washburn approached faculty and staff about the virus spreading in the United States, Bird and Bearman had already typed out documents on what to do and how to evolve.
“We know how important the library is, especially for students in an academic setting,” Bird said. “Libraries are important everywhere, I think. … Librarians are crucial in helping people that may need guidance or to help navigate the information sphere that we inhabit. We wanted to figure out how we could help students make that pivot to remote as seamlessly as possible — and it has been a struggle.
“My first concern was that we were going to have students that would not have access to the Internet or to those computers that they need to do their assignments. So, [Bearman] said ‘what would we need to do?’ And I said ‘well, lets send an email to the entire faculty at Washburn and tell them if they have a student that they believe needs a computer, a laptop, they can send me an email. I think we have somewhere around 100 laptops that we could check out. We can aso publicize it through social media so students themselves can contact me directly.’”
Within the first few weeks between February and mid-March, he explained that he received a lot of emails from both students and faculty needing a laptop.
When spring break was extended by another week, Bird rearranged the library to move chairs and tables six feet apart and to place arrows on the floor to guide people.
Every librarian was sent home except for him, Bearman and an IT worker.
“I continued to go to work everyday,” he said. “The fundamental reason I did was so I would be checking out [laptops] just like a book to students. We would do this crazy hand off.
He laughed and said that at the time when the virus was new, he would wear a throw away gown and gloves in addition to a face mask when he would hand out laptops.
Nearly a year later, Bird is still helping students get laptops.
“Here we are in the spring 21 semester,” he said. “I have already had two emails from this semester who have asked. One student asked if she could keep her laptop and I did ask her to bring it back in so she could check out another one, because we need to update the software and stuff like that. Another student asked if she could just check one out.”
Some laptops have been mailed to students in St. Louis and the western half of Kansas.
Although students, faculty and staff did not like the abrupt transition to remote learning last spring, Bird said that everyone went through it together.
“Sean has been a compassionate advocate for underrepresented students for more than a decade,” his nominators wrote. “His tireless efforts to increase educational attainment among students at Washburn have impacted thousands of marginalized students who now enjoy the promises of a college degree.”
Washburn Vice President of Academic Affairs JuliAnn Mazachek expressed excitement for Bird being nationally recognized for his passion to help students use Washburn’s library services as a tool to create their own success.
“I feel very honored. I believe that the communities that I inhabit are filled with people who are working hard to make other people’s lives better,” he said. “To be counted in that number, to be recognized for my service to the people, in this case to the Washburn community of learning, is a powerful reminder to myself that I have chosen a profession that really fits with my identity and interest in helping others and trying to give people the tools they need to make their lives the best they can be.
“I am very honored, very humbled. I feel good knowing that … [the award] is also a part of the efforts of my colleagues in the library across Washburn University. Great faculty, great administration at Washburn.”
Bird and this year’s nine other honorees will each receive a $5,000 cash prize, a $750 donation to their library, and complimentary registration to ALA’s 2021 Virtual Midwinter Meeting & Exhibits. The virtual award ceremony will take place during the conference at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, and will be available to stream live at https://www.youtube.com/user/AmLibraryAssociation.
