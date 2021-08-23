STRONG CITY — The Chase County community gave back to a local family in a big way when St. Anthony’s Catholic Church raised $7,700 for a local family Sunday afternoon.
Matt Luder is a paramedic and firefighter with the Emporia Fire Department. His wife Kayla is a practical nursing instructor at Flint Hills Technical College. The Luders have two children: 3-year-old Ollie and 4-month-old Ella.
Ella was born with Acrofacial Dysostosis-Nager Type — or Nager Syndrome. According to Matt Luder, Nager Syndrome is an extremely rare condition that affects the development of the face, hands and arms.
“It has affected the development of the bones in her lower face,” he said. “Her jaw is underdeveloped, the bones in her ear are all fused and she’s got some deformities in her forearms and feet. It’s exceedingly rare.”
According to the National Institutes of Health Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center, Nager Syndrome affects males and females in equal numbers but the exact prevalence of the disorder is unknown because many cases go misdiagnosed or undiagnosed.
More than 100 cases have been reported in medical literature, and it is the most common form of acrofacial dysostosis that is diagnosed.
Luder said Ella’s medical needs are significant and she requires around-the-clock care. The family has nurses that come to their house to help provide that care. Besides the usual expenses like diapers and wipes, Ella also has a tracheostomy and feeding tube which requires medical equipment at home.
Ella also has a big personality and a doting older brother.
“She’ll have a lot of needs in the years to come but she’s going to be happy and strong,” Matt Luder said.
Congregation member Vickie Adcock said the church picks a different family to help with each fundraiser. They wanted to help the Luders due to their connections to the Chase County community. Matt Luder is a Chase County native and his parents, Bill and Sandy Luder, still live in Cottonwood Falls.
“We just felt like, they’re going to have to endure all of these medical expenses and we wanted to do something,” she said. “We try to do that for a lot of people. Honestly, this community is so giving. It never ceases to amaze how giving people are.”
Adcock said she was reminded of that generosity Sunday when they started running out of side dishes shortly before noon. By 12:45 p.m., they were frying up the fifth — and last — cooler full of fish.
“We shouldn’t have run out of food today, but it’s a good thing,” she said. “They’re just a good, nice family that’s going through some tough times.”
The fish fry fundraisers started a few years ago when John Roniger suggested the church hold one as a way to raise some funds.
“We started out with three coolers and today we had five; that’s probably 150 pounds of fish,” he said. “It’s a good gathering for a good cause. Usually our fundraisers are for someone who needs help.”
Roniger said it was “amazing” how much money the community could raise for different causes.
“We’ve got a good group of people,” he said.
All of the fish fried up on Sunday was fresh caught by five guys who go to St. Anthony’s, Roniger said.
“I really hate to go fishing,” he said. “I just hate going out and having fun all day.”
Luder said the family was grateful for the help and support and said the money raised would go toward Ella’s hearing aids.
“We have just been blown away by all the support that we’ve been getting through this whole deal,” he said. “It felt really good to know people wanted to help us.”
Follow along with Ella’s story by joining the Ella’s Tribe group on Facebook.
