The Emporia State women’s basketball team fell to No. 7 Central Missouri, 80-64, at White Auditorium on Saturday afternoon.
“It seems like we’re getting everybody’s best effort when it comes to what teams are doing offensively,” head coach Toby Wynn said. “That being said, I thought our effort was immensely better than it was in our previous three games. If we played as hard as we did today, I think we would have given ourselves a much better chance to win the games before this.”
The Lady Hornets led early by as much as seven points as part of a 9-0 run. Tre’Zure Jobe tied the game at two with a jumper before a Victoria Price layup gave ESU the lead. Jobe extended the lead with a layup and a three-pointer.
Emporia State would hold the lead for almost five minutes before the Jennies took the lead at the free throw line and led 20-15 after the first quarter.
Both teams scored 20 points in the second quarter as Central Missouri went into halftime with a 40-35 lead. Jobe led Emporia State with 21 points in the first quarter.
Emporia State would cut the deficit to two on a layup from Katie Horyna, but it would not get any closer as Central Missouri led by at least five points the rest of the quarter after a Lauren Frost three-pointer. The Jennies ended the quarter up by nine and would embark on its longest scoring run of the game in the fourth quarter, 12-0, leading by as much as 19 points.
“I thought we were fine in the third quarter but in the fourth, they hit a couple of shots and we just didn’t have an answer,” Wynn said. “You need to be able to answer late in the game.”
“Toward the end, they adjusted on our ball screens,” Jobe added. “They started doubling me and then just kind of took away what I was given in the first half with the mid-range pull-up.”
Jobe led Emporia State with 30 points. Wynn was pleased with her performance but was hoping to see others step up offensively.
“Tre’Zure was incredible today,” Wynn said. “She did an unbelievable job of carrying our team but we need to have some other people do it with her. In big games like this against good teams, you normally need to have three people that score and we just didn’t have anyone else really elevate their game today.”
The Lady Hornets (9-6, 4-5 MIAA) return to the floor on Thursday night at Pittsburg State at 5:30.
