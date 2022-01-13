When the National Weather Service prepares a map and draws a big circle around Emporia, that's probably not a good thing.
“A period of freezing rain/drizzle is possible Friday night into Saturday which could reduce snowfall totals in the yellow circled area,” a briefing issued from Topeka Thursday morning said.
That means the potential for accumulating weekend snow in Emporia and the surrounding area is down. But the chance for icy weather inside the yellow oblong circle is up.
The NWS now expects between a trace and two inches of snow across Lyon County. Rain is likely to begin by 6 p.m. Friday, becoming a rain-snow mix around midnight before freezing rain becomes an issue.
Yet another map Thursday increased the chances for two inches or more of snow in Emporia to 14%.
Any wintry precipitation should end across the area by 3 p.m. Saturday, but cold temperatures will stay through the weekend.
Emporia should have its fourth day in a row above 50 degrees Thursday. The Wednesday high was 59, and Thursday began with temperatures in the 40-degree range.
