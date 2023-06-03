Want to party like it’s 1999?
Bloom House Youth Services is hosting a 90s prom fundraiser on June 16 from 6:30 - 9 p.m. at 627 Event Space in celebration of Pride Month.
Updated: June 3, 2023 @ 11:50 am
“We wanted to do a pride prom,” Founder Clara Corn explained. “We wanted to do something that stood out, was a little different, so we thought ‘make a 90s vibe.’ So it’s a Pride Month event with a 90s vibe.”
Corn encouraged attendees to come either dressed in prom finery, your best 90s attire or even break out your 90s prom outfits.
Tickets purchased before June 15 are $30 or two for $50 and $35 or two for $55 at the door. All tickets purchased after June 10 can be picked up in person at Bloom House or picked up at the door.
“If you buy [tickets] by the 10th of June, they are going to be mailed to you like old school tickets, like the 1990s,” Corn added.
Each ticket includes a taco buffet with vegan and vegetarian options, two beer, wine, or mocktail drinks with ID and a prom photo. All the best 90s hits will be provided by DJ Will Power.
“We will have selfie stations and 90s decor. It’s just going to be a blast,” Corn said.
For more information or to get tickets, visit Bloom House at 301 W 11th Ave or go online at https://www.facebook.com/events/627083932663917.
